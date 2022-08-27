Original title: The second batch of “national brand name” night cultural tourism consumption gathering areas announced that these places in Chongqing were selected

△ “Eighteen Stairs Night View” author Tan Zhiwei, provided by the Municipal Culture and Tourism Commission

A few days ago, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced the list of the second batch of national-level nighttime cultural and tourism consumption clusters, the traditional style area of ​​”Eighteen Ladders and Shancheng Lane” in Yuzhong District, Jiangbeizui in Jiangbei District, Sanxia Square in Shapingba District, and Jiulongpo District. Baguo City, Longmen Hao Old Street in Nan’an District, and Huamao Center in Yongchuan District were selected. Up to now, two batches of 12 agglomeration areas in Chongqing have become national-level nighttime culture and tourism consumption agglomeration areas.

The night landscape highlights the characteristics of Chongqing

Night-time cultural and tourism consumption agglomeration area refers to relying on a certain nighttime landscape environment, in line with the direction of cultural and tourism development, rich in cultural connotation, prominent regional characteristics, large-scale cultural and tourism consumption, high consumption quality and level, with typical demonstration and tourism. Leading and leading agglomeration area.

At present, the night economy has become an indispensable part of life: night entertainment, night markets, night shows, night sleep and other business formats have made the term “night economy” more and more abundant. Among them, “night tour” is an indispensable and important part. Ctrip data shows that since the beginning of this year, the cities with the highest number of night tour orders include: Xi’an, Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing, Guangzhou, etc., of which Chongqing ranks fourth.

What are the characteristics of this “national brand” nighttime cultural tourism gathering area? The reporter learned that, taking the traditional style area of ​​”Eighteen Ladders and Shancheng Alleys” in Yuzhong District as an example, the scenic spot has developed “night tours”, “night shopping”, “night tours”, Nighttime cultural and tourism consumption formats such as “Night Singing”, “Night Food”, “Night Entertainment“, etc., have created the urban cultural business card of “Old Chongqing, True Mountain City, New Life”.

On the other hand, Longmenhao Old Street in Nan’an District is backed by Nanshan Mountain, and the front is by the Yangtze River. It has a panoramic view of Yuzhong scenery, and integrates the riverside night scenery with Chongqing characteristic elements. Relying on the terrain features, the old street has set up many viewing platforms, and at the same time actively creates a new scene of nighttime culture and tourism consumption, is committed to bringing rich all-round satisfaction to citizens and tourists, and also highlights the characteristics of the old street itself.

Regarding the creation of nighttime cultural tourism consumption experience, the relevant person in charge of Longmen Hao Old Street said: “Longmen Hao Old Street mainly brings together several major features such as nighttime food experience, nighttime cultural and artistic experience, nighttime leisure and entertainment experience. Especially in cultural and artistic experience. , We have built more than 30 cultural and artistic spaces such as the City Memory Museum, Inside and Outside Alleys, Longmen Hao Old Street Library, and Literature and History Branch, and introduced the Beijing Repertory Drama Troupe, the First Encounter Troupe, to open up new ways for citizens and tourists to perceive history and culture. experience.”

Colorful night tour experience

It is worth noting that the second batch of “national brand” night cultural and tourism gathering areas in Chongqing this time includes not only well-known scenic spots with mountain city characteristics, but also business districts with active consumption. Among them, the number of business districts is more than that of traditional scenic spots. 4.

Compared with scenic spots, what are the characteristics of night-time cultural tourism consumption in these business districts?

The reporter learned that Jiangbeizui, Jiangbei District, is located at the intersection of the Yangtze River and Jialing River, in the core area of ​​”two rivers and four banks”. It gathers more than 150 high-end and well-known cultural and tourism merchants, and sets up nights such as immersive performances and wonderful nights in museums. There are 7 cultural and tourism consumption scenarios, and the revenue will be 2.63 billion yuan in 2021.

The Three Gorges Square area in Shapingba District is an old-fashioned business district in Chongqing. In recent years, in order to enhance the activity of the Three Gorges Plaza business district, Shapingba has optimized and upgraded Longhu Jinsha Tianjie to build the first high-speed rail TOD commercial complex, focusing on “expansion, quality improvement, and upgrading”. At the same time, it will continue to promote the three-dimensional, colorful and intelligent transformation of the business district, incorporating cultural elements such as Bayu, Hongyan, and Shaci. Since 2021, the average daily passenger flow of Longfor Jinsha Tianjie is 96,000, with sales of 2 billion yuan.

Baguo City in Jiulongpo District is the country’s first Ba culture immersion theme park and the largest Ba culture ancient building complex. In terms of business formats, Baguo City fully integrates night tour resources, and Baguo City has successfully created night-time consumption scenarios such as flavored “night food”, high-quality “night accommodation”, prosperous “night entertainment“, wonderful “night market”, and meditative “night reading”. In addition, Baguo City also combines the two major themes of “Charming Night Tour” and “Fashion Night Show” to launch a series of programs such as Ba Culture Original Float Parade, Eastern Expedition to the Nations, Ling Yun Baguo, etc., and open night tours and night performances.

Huamao Center in Yongchuan District is located in the buffer zone at the junction of the new and old city of Yongchuan. It is reported that the center gathers more than 200 merchants, and the catering, bars, entertainment and leisure business types mainly based on the night market account for more than 50%.

At present, Chongqing is relying on the resource advantages of “two rivers and four banks”, highlighting the four elements of “mountain, water, city and bridge”, focusing on the Changjiahui scenic spot, creating a concentrated display of “three-dimensional mountain city”, “light and shadow river city” and “charming bridge” The core area of ​​nighttime economy in the international style of “Dubai” and “Nightless Chongqing”; relying on the urban business district, combined with the transformation and upgrading of the city’s core business district, enriches the night life format.

