The second batch of thematic education work promotion meeting in Jilin Province was held on January 4, with a focus on studying and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and important instructions.

The meeting, which was attended by Wang Qiushi, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Minister of the Organization Department, and deputy leader of the Provincial Party Committee’s Theme Education Leading Group, emphasized the need to promote the province’s thematic education to start and finish well. It also highlighted the importance of deepening the implementation of “four grassroots levels” and laying a solid foundation at the grassroots level.

The meeting was held via video and was attended by relevant responsible comrades from the Theme Education Office of the Provincial Party Committee, the Tour Supervision Team of each provincial Party Committee, and the Theme Education Office of the Party (Working) Committee of each city (state), Changbai Mountain Development Zone, and County (city, district).

The meeting also stressed the importance of accurate publicity and guidance, as well as the establishment of long-term mechanisms to continue to consolidate and expand the results of thematic education.

The meeting’s focus on implementing the instructions of the Party Central Committee and the Provincial Party Committee highlights the commitment of Jilin Province to achieving new results in the ongoing thematic education work. This dedication to promoting solid job performance and achieving new results is an important step in further strengthening the grassroots governance and reducing the burden on the grassroots.

(Editors: Wang Diyuan, Xie Long)

