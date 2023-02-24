The upper limit of 20,000 yuan for the second child is 5,000 yuan and the third child is 25,000 yuan only for newborns in 2023. Municipal Health and Health Commission: Implement a series of measures such as housing and car purchase support to encourage births

Daily Business News According to the 2022 population statistics of Zhejiang Province, in 2022, the birth rate of permanent residents in Hangzhou will be 9.92‰, which has dropped for 6 consecutive years and hit a record low (the birth rate is still the highest in the province). The latest population monitoring data in Hangzhou also shows that the proportion of second-children in the birth population reached a peak of 52.11% in 2017, and has been declining year by year.

On the afternoon of February 22, at the third plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th Hangzhou National People’s Congress, the Hangzhou Municipal Government’s 2023 people’s livelihood practical projects were decided. Childcare subsidies will be provided to new families with two or three children. On the morning of February 23, the relevant person in charge of the Hangzhou Municipal Health and Health Commission made a detailed interpretation of the relevant policies of “childcare subsidies for two children and three children”.

Q: What is the reason for the one-off childcare subsidy?

Answer: According to the survey, the main factors affecting the birth rate of the second and third children in Hangzhou are the pressures of childbearing, parenting, and education. Therefore, Hangzhou has determined the object of childcare subsidies to these families, and adopted a one-time childcare subsidy to alleviate the children. The economic pressure of purchasing maternity and child, infant and child products and child care after birth is convenient for subsidy recipients to apply for, consume flexibly, and relieve pressure in a timely manner.

Q: Why is there no subsidy for one-child families?

Answer: Since 2017, the birth rate of the first child in Hangzhou has been generally stable, but the birth rate of the second child has plummeted, and the willingness of citizens of the right age to have a second and third child is obviously low. Among the one-child families participating in the survey, only 20% are willing to have a second child.

Q: Who can receive childcare subsidies?

From January 1, 2023, families with two or three children born to the same couple and whose household registration is registered in Hangzhou can enjoy childcare subsidies. Babies born in 2022 will not be eligible for this policy. A detailed plan for this policy will be issued later, and whether the policy will continue in 2024 is to be determined.

Q: What is the standard of childcare subsidy?

Answer: It is planned to provide a one-time subsidy of 5,000 yuan to families with a second child, and a one-time subsidy of 20,000 yuan to families with a third child.

Q: How to apply for the subsidy?

Answer: The childcare subsidy plan is issued in a digital way. The applicant submits a subsidy application through the relevant procedures on the mobile phone. After review and confirmation, the subsidy funds will be transferred to the personal account reserved by the subsidy recipient at one time. According to the preliminary arrangement, applicants can apply through the mobile phone “Zheli Office” applet and follow the relevant prompts. After reviewing and confirming the subsidy recipients, the relevant departments will transfer the subsidy funds into the personal account reserved by the applicant according to the procedures. At present, the relevant subsidy implementation measures are being processed in accordance with the relevant procedures and processes. After the detailed rules are issued, they will be announced to the public and implemented in time. Please follow the official information.

Q: How many families will be covered by this childcare subsidy?

Answer: The total amount of this childcare subsidy is expected to be around 140 million yuan, covering 25,000 families.

Q: If the first child is twins or triplets, and the second child is twins or triplets, can I apply for childcare subsidies in combination?

Answer: Yes. According to the subsidy policy, the subsidy amount can be applied for separately, or can be applied in a superimposed manner according to the number of babies born in 2023. If the first child is triplets, you can apply for a childcare subsidy of 25,000 yuan in addition; if the first child is twins, and the second child is also twins or triplets, you can apply for a childcare subsidy of 25,000 yuan in addition. Simply put, the upper limit of superimposed subsidies is 25,000 yuan.

Q: Can the fourth child in the family enjoy the subsidy?

Answer: Not currently, only for the second and third children.

Question: For couples in remarried families, who already had a child in the previous marriage, can they apply for subsidies after they remarry and have another child?

Answer: Remarried families must be the second or third child born to the same remarried couple, and the newborn child’s household registration must be registered in Hangzhou to apply for subsidies.

Question: In addition to childcare subsidies, what other plans does Hangzhou have to encourage childbearing?

Answer: Childbirth policy and supporting measures are a “systematic project”. While implementing childcare subsidies, Hangzhou City also plans to reduce the burden of childbirth subsidies, develop inclusive childcare services, optimize the maternity leave system, implement housing, Increase efforts in car purchase support policies, reduce the pressure on family education, and build a new era of marriage and childbearing culture.

It is worth mentioning that it strives to alleviate the pressure of the masses and further release the fertility potential. In addition to childcare subsidies, most of the subsequent series of measures adopted by Hangzhou to encourage childbearing will not distinguish between children.

Q: In order to encourage births, what other measures does Hangzhou have?

Answer: Social security subsidies reduce childbearing costs, and female workers are given 50% social insurance subsidies to employers during maternity leave; inclusive childcare services are developed. There are 1,050 infant care service agencies in the city, with 45,000 childcare places, and promote inclusive childcare services. Recognized by educational institutions, and provide corresponding subsidies; optimize the maternity leave system, extend the maternity leave to 158 days for the birth of one child, and extend the maternity leave to 188 days for the birth of the second and third children; implement housing and car purchase support policies, etc.

