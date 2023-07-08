The second cycle of ‘Citizen Income’ payments began

Banco Agrario announced that since yesterday, Friday, the second payment cycle of the ‘Transit to Citizen Income’ program began, which provides an economic incentive every two months to the most vulnerable households in Colombia.

On this occasion, the process is expected to be more agile and efficient, since approximately 40% of the beneficiaries, that is, 811 thousand people, are banked at Banco Agrario. Therefore, payments will be directly deposited into your savings accounts starting tomorrow.

Hernando Chica, President of Banco Agrario, highlighted the significant increase of 388% in the number of bank beneficiaries compared to the first cycle, where 645 thousand beneficiaries were registered. In addition, he stressed that this program not only seeks to deliver the Citizen Income, but also to promote the productive development of clients, in line with the Government’s guideline.

For her part, Cielo Rusinque, Director of Social Prosperity, pointed out that compliance with co-responsibilities in health and education has been verified, as well as a meticulous data verification process has been carried out to avoid possible irregularities.

According to information from Social Prosperity, the Government invested $791,328 million for this second cycle of the program. The departments with the largest number of beneficiary families are Antioquia, Bolívar, Córdoba, Valle del Cauca, Atlántico, Nariño and Santander.

The ‘Transit to Citizen Income’ program offers three payment methods for beneficiaries:

Money order at an office or authorized correspondent: the beneficiary can go to the assigned establishment to make the payment. In case of not being able to withdraw the resources in the assigned place, there is the option of transferring the transfer by contacting the Bank’s corporate WhatsApp.

Credit to Banco Agrario account: the beneficiaries will be contacted by the Bank through the corporate WhatsApp, where they can generate an OTP code to withdraw the resources in the network of Banco Agrario ATMs and the authorized Banking Correspondents.

Payment by electronic transfer: those who have the resources available under this modality may receive the incentive through Servibanca ATMs, activating the withdrawal from the “withdrawal without card” option. The maximum withdrawal amount is $600,000.

The Agrarian Bank emphasized the importance of effective banking access and assured that in this second cycle more beneficiaries will continue to be linked so that they have better access and service to withdraw their subsidies.

Beneficiaries can check the collection point assigned through the link provided by the Bank.

The Agrarian Bank stated that the first payment cycle was successfully completed in all regions of the country, delivering 100% of the claims and more than 94% of the total subsidies provided for citizens.

