After the success of the first edition, Oldrati, in collaboration with Randstad Italia, kicks off the second edition of the “Oldrati Academy”, whose training course is aimed at six graduates in technical disciplines with the aim of transferring their specialized skills and preparing them to carry out professional activities as a turner and miller.

Oldrati Academy will provide approximately 250 hours of training and mentoring with internal and external teachers, through the use of new tools and a new experimental method for acquiring skills: augmented reality. Participants will be able to develop practical skills at the Oldrati Group plant in Adrara San Martino (Bergamo).

“The Academy is open to all young graduates, but also to older people who are going through a professional retraining process. Specifically, the decision to use augmented reality represents for us a new frontier of training in which we want to invest in this new technical academy project”, explained Paolo Chiocca (in the photo), Human Capital director of Oldrati Group.

The project allows the creation of a training and professional integration plan aimed at different types of professionals, which aims to stimulate professional start-up and meet the needs of local businesses. Investing in the growth of people is one of the pillars of the Oldrati Group’s corporate vision, which at the end of the training process for new talents, now professionals, will offer them the possibility of becoming part of the team with a permanent contract.