13.04.2023

German Foreign Minister Berberk flew to Tianjin on the 13th to start a two-day visit to China. During her stay in Tianjin, she expressed her views on the situation in the Taiwan Strait, and will then go to Beijing for strategic talks. This meeting was considered the “toughest” part of her visit. Why?

(Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) Deutsche Presse Agency reported that after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Tianjin on Thursday (April 13), accompanied by Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Friday (14th), she visited a Vitesco, a German electric vehicle company.

The two ministers will then take a special train to Beijing and hold strategic talks at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse. The political talks are seen as the toughest part of Belbook’s trip to China, as China holds different views from the West on issues such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the situation in the Taiwan Strait.

In addition to Qin Gang, Belbook will also meet China‘s top foreign policy official Wang Yi in Beijing and hold brief talks with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng.

“Germany and the EU are economically fragile, which means we cannot remain indifferent to tensions in the Taiwan Strait,” Bellbook said during a brief stop in Tianjin.

Before leaving for China, Bell Bock also said that although Germany has no intention of decoupling from China economically, it must systematically pay attention to and reduce the risk of one-sided dependence on China, “especially considering the terrifying scenario of military escalation in the Taiwan Strait, the world 50 per cent of trade passes through the strait every day.” She said she would emphasize Europe’s “shared belief” in her visit that a singleBoth changing the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and military escalation are unacceptable。

Belbok’s remarks alluded to a controversial statement made by French President Macron recently. Macron said a conflict between China and the United States over Taiwan was “not our crisis,” and was accused of trying to imply that the EU could remain neutral if China attacked Taiwan.

Bell Bock also said that she will talk about human rights protection and would like to know whether Germany and China can expand cooperation in the fields of promoting civil society, climate protection and future industries. She also wants to know the line of the new leadership in Beijing, “especially considering the contradiction between political control and economic openness”.

Belbook pointed out that for the EU, China is not only a partner, but also a competitor and a systemic opponent. “Where the needle points will also depend on the path China chooses,” she said.

Talking about Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, Belbook once again emphasized that China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, bears special responsibilities for world peace. She said, “China‘s recent mediation in the normalization of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran has shown China‘s willingness to participate in global affairs. What role China will play in terms of its influence on Russia will have implications for all of Europe and our relationship with China.” relationship has an impact.”

After completing his visit to China, Belbook will fly to South Korea and Japan. South Korea is a close ally of Germany, and the two countries are closely bound by a history of divided countries, in addition to shared democratic values, she said. She also spoke of the importance of the historic reconciliation between South Korea and Japan, two “good friends of Germany,” “because our external strength as allies comes from our internal cohesion as valued partners around the world.”

