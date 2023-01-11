The Second Session of the Nineteenth People’s Congress of Weibin District Opens



It is the time when the wind is strong and sailing, and we are working hard to the future. On the morning of January 9, the second meeting of the 19th People’s Congress of Weibin District, Baoji City opened. Deputies from all fronts in the district attended the grand meeting with full political enthusiasm and shouldered the expectations and great trust of the people. Fulfilling the sacred duties entrusted by the Constitution and the law, in order to accelerate the construction of a pilot demonstration zone for high-quality development in the west, write a new chapter in the high-quality development of Weibin, jointly discuss plans and draw a blueprint.

Duan Xiaolong, Wu Yuxin, Yang Guoyi, Li Yuanxiang, Liu Weijun, Li Peng, Su Qing, Ni Zaitong, Wang Wenqing, Wang Jianqiang and others were seated in the front row of the rostrum. There were 231 deputies to the 19th National People’s Congress of the district who should attend the meeting, but 193 actually attended, meeting the quorum.

At 9:00 a.m., Duan Xiaolong, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee, secretary of the district party committee, executive chairman of the presidium, and executive chairman of the conference, presided over the meeting and announced the opening of the second meeting of the 19th National People’s Congress of Weibin District, Baoji City. All stood up and sang the national anthem .

Amid warm applause, Wu Yuxin, the head of the district, made a work report to the conference on behalf of the district people’s government.

The report pointed out that in the past year, the whole region adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, conscientiously studied and implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, adhered to the general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability, and resolutely implemented the Central Epidemic Prevention and Control General Guidelines. The general policy of the strategy is guided by the practical activities of “three transformations and three improvements”, efficiently coordinates epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, overcomes difficulties and forges ahead with courage, and maintains a good momentum of high-quality economic and social development. The region’s industrial development has achieved new breakthroughs, the integration of business and tourism has created new advantages, regional development has gathered new kinetic energy, urban construction has taken new steps, rural revitalization has drawn a new picture, the connotation of happiness has been newly expanded, and government construction has demonstrated new achievements. We have fully implemented the requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and securing development”. We have worked together and worked tenaciously, winning one tough battle after another and winning one victory after another. The achievement of these achievements is the result of the strong leadership and correct decision-making of the Municipal Party Committee, the Municipal Government and the District Party Committee, the result of the strong supervision and full support of the District People’s Congress and the District Political Consultative Conference, and the result of the concerted efforts and tenacious struggle of the cadres and masses of the district!

The report pointed out that the general requirements for government work in 2023 are: adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, conscientiously implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the Central Economic Work Conference, fully implement the work deployment of the provincial and municipal party committee plenary sessions, and fully, accurately and comprehensively implement New development concept, better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, better coordinate development and safety, closely follow the goal of building a high-quality development pilot demonstration zone in the west, deeply implement the “West Excellent” strategy, and accelerate the construction of excellent development, excellent environment, The best urban area with excellent people’s livelihood, excellent governance, and excellent party building, strives for a new journey of Chinese-style modernization, and writes a new chapter in the high-quality development of Weibin.

The report suggests that the main expected goals for economic and social development in 2023 are: regional GDP growth of 6%, local fiscal revenue growth of 6%, and urban and rural per capita disposable income growth of 6% and 7.5% respectively.

The report emphasizes that to achieve the above goals, we must focus on the following seven aspects of work. The first is to accelerate the construction of high-quality projects. Adhere to development as the key and project as the king, implement high-quality project construction promotion annual action, make precise efforts to attract investment, make every effort to grasp projects, gather strength and optimize the environment, and inject strong momentum into high-quality development. The second is to improve quality and efficiency and build a high-energy industrial system. Highlight the development of high-end, high-quality and high-efficiency, lead by intelligent manufacturing, drive by innovation and entrepreneurship, and carry out intensive agglomeration, accelerate the optimization of the stock of traditional industries, the rise of emerging industries, and upgrade the industrial base and the modernization of the industrial chain. The third is to upgrade and promote high-level integrated development. Conscientiously implement the strategic plan to expand domestic demand, optimize commerce and trade to promote consumption, strengthen building and gathering industries, make cultural and tourism popular, promote the deep integration of cultural, tourism, business, food, accommodation, travel, shopping and entertainment, and accelerate the upgrading of modern service industry groups effect and brand influence. The fourth is to make up for weaknesses and promote high-level rural revitalization. In-depth implementation of the rural revitalization strategy, vigorously develop modern agriculture, focus on promoting rural construction, make every effort to promote enrichment of the people and increase income, and strive to build a beautiful village that is suitable for living and business. The fifth is to build a high-quality central urban area with excellent housing and excellent business. Fully implement the “Xiyou” strategy, optimize the urban spatial layout, deepen the fine management of the city, cultivate the city’s green heritage, and strive to create a safe, convenient, beautiful and happy central city. The sixth is to use heart and emotion to improve people’s livelihood and well-being with high standards. Adhere to the “temperature” of people’s livelihood as the “scale” of high-quality development, improve the level of social services, promote the development of social undertakings, enhance social governance capabilities, protect and improve people’s livelihood during development, and continuously realize the people’s yearning for a better life. The seventh is to work hard and achieve effective results to create a highly efficient and promising government. Always maintain a high position, a strict tone, a down-to-earth style, and a clean background, be diligent, dedicated, and responsible, and strive to build a pragmatic, efficient, and service-oriented government that satisfies the people.

At the end of the report, it pointed out that struggle creates miracles and hard work makes dreams come true. Let us unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, and under the strong leadership of the Municipal Party Committee, the Municipal Government and the District Party Committee, work hard with one heart and one mind, seize the day and night, forge ahead with determination, and strive to build a high-quality western region. Unite and strive for the development of the pioneering demonstration area!

The meeting also reviewed the “Report on the Implementation of Weibin District’s 2022 National Economic and Social Development Plan and the 2023 National Economic and Social Development Plan (Draft)” “Weibin District’s 2022 Financial Budget Implementation and 2023 Financial Budget (Draft) )Report”.

The District Party Committee, District Government, District Political Consultative Conference and relevant district-level leaders who are not representatives of the 19th National People’s Congress of the District, the members of the District Government, and the main responsible comrades of relevant units and people’s organizations, all members who attended the Second Session of the 10th District Political Consultative Conference attended the meeting as non-voting delegates .