The Second Session of the Nineteenth People’s Congress of Weibin District Successfully Closed



Release time: 2023-01-12

On the morning of January 11, the second meeting of the 19th People’s Congress of Weibin District, Baoji City successfully concluded after successfully completing various agenda items.

Duan Xiaolong, Yang Guoyi, Li Yuanxiang, Liu Weijun, Li Peng, Su Qing, Ni Zaitong, Wang Wenqing, and Wang Jianqiang, the executive chairmen of the conference, sat in the front row of the rostrum.

Yang Guoyi, director of the Standing Committee of the District People’s Congress, executive chairman of the presidium, and executive chairman of the conference, presided over the conference. 231 delegates were supposed to attend the conference, but 187 delegates actually attended, meeting the legal requirements.

According to the provisions of the election method of the General Assembly, the General Assembly approved the list of scrutineers for the election of the General Assembly, and the election was carried out through legal procedures. Zhang Jianjun was elected as a member of the Standing Committee of the Nineteenth People’s Congress of Weibin District, Baoji City. Witnessed by the representatives of the NPC, Zhang Jianjun, newly elected member of the Standing Committee of the 19th NPC of the District, solemnly swore an oath to the Constitution.

The meeting voted and approved the resolution (draft) of the second meeting of the 19th People’s Congress of Weibin District on the “Work Report of the People’s Government of Weibin District” The resolution (draft) on the 2023 National Economic and Social Development Plan, the resolution (draft) on the implementation of the 2022 financial budget and the 2023 financial budget in Weibin District, the resolution on the “Work Report of the Standing Committee of the Weibin District People’s Congress” Resolution (draft), resolution (draft) on the “Work Report of the Weibin District People’s Court”, resolution (draft) on the “Work Report of the Weibin District People’s Procuratorate”.

Wang Jianqiang, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the District People’s Congress, read out the decision of the Standing Committee of the Weibin District People’s Congress on commending the 2022 advanced representative group and outstanding liaison officers, activists who play the role of representatives, and excellent suggestions for representatives.

Duan Xiaolong, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and secretary of the district party committee, pointed out in his speech at the meeting that during the meeting, all representatives kept in mind the great trust of the people, performed their duties in accordance with the law, actively offered advice and suggestions, deliberated and passed various work reports and resolutions, and successfully elected the District People’s Congress Member of the Standing Committee. The conference was very successful. It was a conference that held high the banner and sought common development.

Duan Xiaolong said that the year 2022 that just passed was an extremely important year in the history of the party and the country, and it was also an extremely unusual, extremely challenging, and extremely fruitful year in the development of Weibin. Faced with successive and extraordinary difficulties and challenges, the whole region has always focused on meeting, studying, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, effectively coordinating epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and has won national, provincial and municipal honors successively More than 30 items, and the comprehensive assessment of high-quality regional economic development ranks among the top three in the province’s urban areas. This is the result of the concerted efforts and joint efforts of the whole region, and the hard work and sweat of people’s congress organizations and deputies at all levels.

Duan Xiaolong pointed out that 2023 is the first year for us to comprehensively study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is also a key year for us to accelerate the construction of a leading demonstration zone for high-quality development in the west. The Fourth Plenary Session of the 15th District Party Committee clearly stated that the main line of work in the district this year is to focus on the “five excellences” and strive for modernization. It is hoped that the whole district will consciously base itself on the new starting point of Weibin’s modernization construction, and deeply grasp the district committee’s commitment to the development of the district. Thinking and thinking of the overall situation, earnestly study, understand, implement, and implement the spirit of various work reports, work hard, move forward courageously, unite as one to take the road of catching up with the exam in the new era, and accelerate the construction of excellent development, excellent environment, excellent people’s livelihood, and governance The best urban area with excellent quality and excellent party building, forge ahead on the new journey of Chinese-style modernization, and write a new chapter in the high-quality development of Weibin.

Duan Xiaolong emphasized that to do a good job in the work of the National People’s Congress, absolute loyalty is the most fundamental test, and the “two establishments” must be firmly defended. We must persist in guiding the work of the National People’s Congress with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, always put upholding and strengthening the party’s overall leadership in the first place, consciously identify the entry point, focus point, and main attack point of the work, and earnestly promote the work of the National People’s Congress and the Party’s center Work concentrically and in the same direction, resonate at the same frequency. Accelerating development is the core examination question, and we must concentrate on development. It is necessary to actively serve the overall situation of development, do our best to improve the quality and efficiency of development, gather development forces extensively, encourage the whole region to innovate and do hard work, compete for the first place, and form a strong atmosphere of united officers and passionate entrepreneurship. The masses of the people are the most authoritative examiners, and they must devote themselves to doing practical things for the people. It is necessary to know the people’s situation, solve the people’s worries, gather the people’s hearts, and build a “heart-to-heart bridge” between the party committee and the government and the people, so that the development performance will be more “warm” and the answers to benefit the people will be more “thick”. Fulfillment of duties is the most realistic examination room, so you must work hard and work hard. It is necessary to strengthen the ability of “can do”, find out the path of “good deed”, strictly abide by the bottom line of “not to do”, firmly and consciously assume the responsibility and mission of the work of the people’s congress in the new era, and focus on the “five excellences” and strive for modernization Highlight the responsibility of the National People’s Congress, write the wonderfulness of the National People’s Congress, and make new and greater contributions to writing a new chapter of Weibin’s high-quality development!

Yang Guoyi said that the Standing Committee of the District People’s Congress and all representatives will continue to give full play to the advantages of the work of the National People’s Congress and the role of the people’s congress representatives, take the lead in learning the spirit of the District Committee and the two meetings of the District, and practice in the role of representatives. , to go far in refining the work style, closely focus on the goal of building a high-quality development of the current demonstration area in the west, to develop the vivid practice of people’s democracy in the whole process, to implement the “West Excellent” strategy, to speed up the construction of “five excellent” urban areas, and to strive Submit a new answer sheet for the work of the NPC in the new era that reassures the district committee, satisfies the masses, and is recognized by all sectors of society!

The meeting ended successfully with the majestic national anthem.