The Second Meeting of the Organizing Committee of the First National Student (Youth) Games: Preparations and Goals Discussed in Nanning

First National Student (Youth) Games Organizing Committee holds second meeting in Nanning

The second meeting of the Organizing Committee of the First National Student (Youth) Games and the meeting of heads of delegations were held in Nanning on November 5. The meeting was attended by various high-ranking officials, including Huai Jinpeng, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Minister of the Ministry of Education, Liu Ning, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region, and Gao Zhidan, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the State Sports General Administration.

During the meeting, the preparations for the upcoming Youth Games were discussed. Liao Pinhu, Deputy Director and Secretary-General of the Youth League Organizing Committee, introduced the overall preparations for the event. Huai Jinpeng expressed his gratitude to all those involved in the preparations and emphasized the importance of the Youth Games in strengthening sports work for young students.

Liu Ning highlighted that the Youth Games is the first sports meeting held after the merger of the Youth Games and the Student Games. He emphasized the need to implement the “green, shared, open, and clean” competition concept and ensure a high-quality event. Gao Zhidan emphasized the positive impact the Youth Games will have on the economic and social development of Guangxi and called for a high-efficiency and high-quality sports event.

Adong, the first secretary of the Secretariat of the Communist Youth League Central Committee and director of the Youth Association Organizing Committee, expressed confidence in the successful organization of the event. He highlighted the volunteer spirit and emphasized the importance of volunteer services during the Games.

The First National Student (Youth) Games is set to be a comprehensive sports event with the largest scale, highest standards, and the largest number of participants hosted in Guangxi. It aims to showcase the positive, healthy, and high-spirited outlook of the new generation of Chinese youth and promote the integration of sports and education.

With the support and guidance from top leaders and the efforts of all those involved, the Youth Games is expected to be an exciting, safe, and successful event that will contribute to the construction of a sports power and the economic and social development of Guangxi.

