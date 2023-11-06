Home » The Second Meeting of the Organizing Committee of the First National Student (Youth) Games: Preparations and Goals Discussed in Nanning
News

The Second Meeting of the Organizing Committee of the First National Student (Youth) Games: Preparations and Goals Discussed in Nanning

by admin

First National Student (Youth) Games Organizing Committee holds second meeting in Nanning

The second meeting of the Organizing Committee of the First National Student (Youth) Games and the meeting of heads of delegations were held in Nanning on November 5. The meeting was attended by various high-ranking officials, including Huai Jinpeng, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Minister of the Ministry of Education, Liu Ning, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region, and Gao Zhidan, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the State Sports General Administration.

During the meeting, the preparations for the upcoming Youth Games were discussed. Liao Pinhu, Deputy Director and Secretary-General of the Youth League Organizing Committee, introduced the overall preparations for the event. Huai Jinpeng expressed his gratitude to all those involved in the preparations and emphasized the importance of the Youth Games in strengthening sports work for young students.

Liu Ning highlighted that the Youth Games is the first sports meeting held after the merger of the Youth Games and the Student Games. He emphasized the need to implement the “green, shared, open, and clean” competition concept and ensure a high-quality event. Gao Zhidan emphasized the positive impact the Youth Games will have on the economic and social development of Guangxi and called for a high-efficiency and high-quality sports event.

Adong, the first secretary of the Secretariat of the Communist Youth League Central Committee and director of the Youth Association Organizing Committee, expressed confidence in the successful organization of the event. He highlighted the volunteer spirit and emphasized the importance of volunteer services during the Games.

See also  Yopal firefighters rescued a man trapped in a planter – news

The First National Student (Youth) Games is set to be a comprehensive sports event with the largest scale, highest standards, and the largest number of participants hosted in Guangxi. It aims to showcase the positive, healthy, and high-spirited outlook of the new generation of Chinese youth and promote the integration of sports and education.

With the support and guidance from top leaders and the efforts of all those involved, the Youth Games is expected to be an exciting, safe, and successful event that will contribute to the construction of a sports power and the economic and social development of Guangxi.

You may also like

Three thousand years of waiting – A genie...

Health Foundation warns about risks of prostate cancer

46 Candidates for House of Representatives Present Intentions...

Tragic accident in Alto de La Línea

Unlocking Opportunities: The First “Belt and Road” Science...

Still heavy rain in Tuscany but disturbance has...

666 KILOS OF MARIJUANA FOUND IN A HOUSE...

Tragedy Strikes in California Carrot Field as Woman...

Exhibition of entrepreneurial women at the Megalibrary of...

Robert Doisneau in Verona with over one hundred...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy