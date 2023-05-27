On May 26, the second meeting of the Standing Committee of the 14th Jiangxi Provincial People’s Congress closed. On the morning of the same day, the second plenary meeting was held in Nanchang.

Yin Hong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over the meeting. Hu Shizhong, Zhang Xiaoping, Wang Shaoxuan, Zhu Bin, Zhang Wei, deputy directors of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, Yang Wenying, secretary-general and 58 members attended the meeting.

The meeting voted and passed the “Regulations on Budget Review and Supervision of Jiangxi Province”, emphasizing the need to strengthen the close connection with the upper law, adapt to the new situation and new requirements, further do a good job in the budget review and supervision of our province, and effectively provide a strong foundation for improving the budget review and supervision system. Guarantee of the rule of law. The “Regulations of Jiangxi Province on Promoting the Revitalization and Development of Old Revolutionary Areas” was voted on, emphasizing the need to closely integrate Jiangxi’s reality, accelerate the promotion of high-quality development of old revolutionary areas, and earnestly build better old revolutionary areas so that people in old areas can live a richer and happier life.

The meeting also voted and passed the “Decision of the Standing Committee of the Jiangxi Provincial People’s Congress on Approving the Decision of the Standing Committee of the Xinyu City People’s Congress on Amending the Regulations on the Administration of Rural Housing Construction in Xinyu City” Resolution on the 2023 Provincial Budget Adjustment Program and personnel matters.

Before the second plenary meeting, Yin Hong presided over the 9th meeting of the directors of the Standing Committee of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress, and listened to the reports on the drafts of the above-mentioned regulations, decisions, resolutions or proposals for voting on revised drafts and personnel matters. The directors’ meeting agreed to submit it to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress for voting.

Ma Senshu, Director of the Provincial Supervisory Committee, Shi Ke, Vice Governor of the Provincial People’s Government, Fu Xinping, President of the Provincial Higher People’s Court, and Ding Shunsheng, Chief Procurator of the Provincial People’s Procuratorate attended the second plenary meeting. (All media reporter Wei Xing)

(Editors in charge: Qiu Ye, Luo Na)

