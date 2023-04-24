The second meeting of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress was held in Beijing to review the draft of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau Ecological Protection Law and the draft of the Barrier-free Environment Construction Law, presided over by Zhao Leji_Guangming.com

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, April 24th The second meeting of the Standing Committee of the Fourteenth National People’s Congress held its first plenary meeting in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on the morning of the 24th. Chairman Zhao Leji presided over the meeting.

On April 24, the second session of the Standing Committee of the Fourteenth National People’s Congress held its first plenary meeting in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Chairman Zhao Leji presided over the meeting.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pang Xinglei

170 members of the Standing Committee attended the meeting, and the number of participants met the quorum.

The meeting heard a report on the deliberation results of the draft revision of the Anti-espionage Law made by Wang Hongxiang, vice chairman of the National People’s Congress Constitution and Law Committee. The third draft of the draft adds provisions on strengthening the coordination and guidance of national security agencies on counter-espionage publicity and education activities; improving the applicable conditions for counter-espionage investigation measures, strengthening the standardization of law enforcement, and clarifying law enforcement procedures, etc.

The meeting heard a report on the deliberation results of the draft Qinghai-Tibet Plateau Ecological Protection Law made by Cong Bin, vice chairman of the Constitution and Law Committee. The third draft of the draft strengthens ecological protection and restoration and ecological risk prevention and control of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, highlighting special protection requirements such as snow mountains, glaciers and permafrost; promotes ecological protection monitoring of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, strengthens information sharing; strengthens scientific investigation and research on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, and highlights long-term requirements wait.

The Constitution and Law Committee believes that the above two drafts are relatively mature, and recommends that they be submitted to this Standing Committee meeting for deliberation and approval.

The meeting heard a report on the revision of the draft law on the construction of barrier-free environment made by Xu Hui, vice chairman of the Constitution and Law Committee. The second draft of the draft further strengthens the guarantee for the construction of a barrier-free environment and adds relevant safeguard measures; highlights the basic positioning, focuses on protecting the disabled and the elderly, and benefits others at the same time; further clarifies the relevant units involved in the construction of a barrier-free environment and its functions, etc.

In order to implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, implement the spirit of the work conference of the Central People’s Congress, uphold and improve the system of the People’s Congress, strengthen and improve the work of the People’s Congress in the new era, and strengthen the self-construction of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the chairman’s meeting put forward the proposal for review Proposal on the revised draft of the Rules for Members of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress. Entrusted by the chairmen’s meeting, Shen Chunyao, director of the Standing Committee’s Legal Work Committee, made an explanation.

Entrusted by the State Council, Huang Runqiu, Minister of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, made a report on the environmental status and the completion of environmental protection goals in 2022. The report introduces the status of the ecological environment in 2022, the goals of ecological environmental protection and the completion of tasks, and proposes relevant work arrangements for 2023: effectively strengthen the legislation and supervision of the ecological environment and law enforcement, solidly promote green, low-carbon and high-quality development, and fight the battle of pollution prevention and control in depth. Continue to strengthen ecological protection and restoration, effectively maintain the safety of the ecological environment, strictly supervise nuclear and radiation safety, and accelerate the construction of a modern environmental governance system.

Entrusted by the State Council, Chen Xu, director of the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council, made a report on the work of overseas Chinese affairs in the new era. The report introduces the remarkable achievements of overseas Chinese affairs work in the new era over the past ten years, the characteristics of the current overseas Chinese situation, the main problems in the work and the next work arrangement, and puts forward relevant work suggestions: formulate the law on the protection of the rights and interests of overseas Chinese as soon as possible, and carry out the revision of the law on the protection of the rights and interests of returned overseas Chinese and their family members. Conduct in-depth investigations and studies to strengthen supervision over the implementation of laws related to overseas Chinese.

The meeting deliberated on the chairman’s meeting’s proposal to submit for review the draft list of the chairman, vice-chairmen, and members of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress.

The meeting also considered the appointment and dismissal case.

Li Hongzhong, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Wang Dongming, Xiao Jie, Zheng Jianbang, Ding Zhongli, Hao Mingjin, Cai Dafeng, He Wei, Wu Weihua, Tie Ning, Peng Qinghua, Zhang Qingwei, Luosang Jiangcun, Xue Kelaiti Zaker, Secretary General Liu Qi To attend a meeting.

He Lifeng, Vice Premier of the State Council, Zhang Jun, President of the Supreme People’s Court, Ying Yong, Chief Procurator of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, responsible comrades of the National Supervisory Commission, members of special committees of the National People’s Congress, responsible comrades of the standing committees of the provincial and municipal people’s congresses, and members of the standing committees of some vice-provincial cities Comrades who are mainly in charge of the meeting, some deputies to the National People’s Congress, and comrades in charge of relevant departments attended the meeting as nonvoting delegates.

