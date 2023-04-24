The Second National Reading Conference “Scholarly Youth” Youth Reading Forum Held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang- China Daily

China Daily, April 24th (Reporter Cheng Si) On the afternoon of April 23rd, the Second National Reading Conference “Scholarly Youth” Youth Reading Forum was held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang. Zhu Yongxin, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and executive vice chairman of the Democratic Progressive Central Committee, Zhang Jianchun, deputy director of the Central Propaganda Department, Wu Shulin, chairman of the China Publishing Association, and Lu Yugang, director of the Basic Education Department of the Ministry of Education, attended and delivered speeches. More than 350 people, including comrades in charge of the forum organizer, young readers, educators, writers, reading promoters, and representatives of the publishing industry, discussed reading topics, told reading stories, shared reading methods, and studied how to guide young people to cultivate reading interest and develop reading skills. Habits, use the fragrance of books to accompany youth and lead growth.

In his speech, Zhu Yongxin pointed out that holding the “Scholarly Youth” Youth Reading Forum is an important measure to study and implement Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. specific actions. Reading is the only way for an individual life to be happy and complete, an important basis for family cultural inheritance and innovation, a fundamental means for the construction and development of an ideal school, a major tool for social improvement and historical progress, and a basic way for the revitalization and sublimation of the national spirit. It is an important channel for the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind and the best gift for young people. Let reading become the most beautiful fashion in the whole society, and make reading for all the most beautiful picture scroll in the new era. Everyone shoulders the responsibility and mission. It is necessary to go deep into the frontiers of theory, and strengthen research in the fields of adolescent reading psychology, reading brain science, and reading pedagogy in light of the new characteristics and new trends of adolescent reading in the new era. It is necessary to cultivate reading habits and let young people make full use of fragmented time. Do a good job of recommending books to stimulate young people’s desire and passion for reading. It is necessary to strengthen the construction of places, and use reading methods such as primary and secondary school libraries and family collections to allow young people to quickly and conveniently use excellent book resources. It is necessary to focus on cultivating new reading and writing skills in the Internet age, increase the construction of digital reading resources, strengthen the construction of new media reading courses, and realize smart reading and efficient reading. It is necessary to advocate the publication, promotion and reading of classics, deliver more high-quality books to young readers, and use reading to illuminate the growth path of more children.

In his speech, Wu Shulin said that reading is a long-lasting homework for a nation, and it is necessary to further promote the reading of young people. It is necessary to use quality power as the foundation of young people to cast their souls, focus on the physical and mental characteristics and growth laws of young people, highlight ideological guidance, innovate methods and methods, increase the supply of excellent publications, and impress and win young people from the depths of their thinking. It is necessary to use new technologies to improve the level of reading ability, focus on adapting to the new characteristics and changes of young people’s reading, study new channels for publishing content dissemination, new paths for integrated development, seek new ways of multi-field cooperation, and promote young people’s reading at a deeper level and through wider channels. It is necessary to use high-quality publishing to lead high-grade reading, insist on content as king, establish a sense of quality, increase originality, carry forward the spirit of craftsmanship, and manage publishing work with high-quality development, so as to better stimulate young people’s interest in reading and improve their reading taste.

Lu Yugang said in his speech that there are 293 million students in my country, which are an important group of reading for all. At the end of March this year, the Ministry of Education, together with the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Youth League Central Committee, issued the “Implementation Plan for the National Youth Student Reading Action”, and held the National Youth Student Reading Action Launch and the Opening Ceremony of the National Smart Education Reading Platform, hoping to give full play to the education system. An important basic role, strive to form a strong atmosphere of “love reading, read good books, and be good at reading” among the majority of young students, and strive to build a good pattern of supporting lifelong learning for all with digital education. It is necessary to accelerate the construction of a scholarly campus, enrich digital reading resources, strengthen student reading guidance and management, ensure the quality of student reading materials, and focus on building a collaborative reading promotion mechanism, building a multi-party coordination and multi-promotion work pattern, and jointly promote the in-depth development of young students’ reading activities. Help deepen the national reading activities and better serve the construction of a scholarly society.

For the topic of “Books Elegant” in the forum, Nie Zhenning, chairman of the Taofen Foundation, and Qin Wenjun, vice chairman of the Shanghai Writers Association, were invited to give speeches on the topics of “2023: Spring Campus Reading Time” and “The Most Wonderful Stairway”. Duo, Ju Ping, and Zhao Yan led the reading of classics such as “A Spring Journey to Qiantang Lake”, “Niannujiao·Chibi Nostalgia”, “Man Jianghong”.

For the topic of “Sea of ​​Books·Skills” in the forum, Ding Wenjiang, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, is invited to give an open reading class, and Wang Kai, the reading promotion ambassador and founder of Kaishu Storytelling, is invited to give a keynote speech on “All Classics Are Worth Redoing for Children”.

For the topic of “Scholarly Youth” in the forum, Dou Guimei, the principal of the Primary School Attached to Tsinghua University, Peng Chao, a national self-improvement model and graduate student of Tongji University, and Yan Hongsen, a student of Yuanpei Primary School in Shaoxing City, respectively presented “Growing up under the tree full of books to look like the motherland expects” , “Reading Changes Life” and “Reading, Let My Dreams Fly to the Sky” are the titles, telling vivid stories about teenagers’ reading.

At the forum, the Communist Youth League also introduced the youth reading work in recent years, including the publication and distribution of excellent books such as “Xi Jinping and College Students Friends”, and extensive reading activities such as “Youth Great Learning” and “Red Scarf Love Learning”, leading the majority of young people in the Strong spiritual power is condensed in the fragrance of books. During the period, publishing and distribution units donated high-quality books to teenagers, and representatives of teenagers and children in Zhejiang Province performed a poem recitation “Reading Teenagers, Meeting the Future”.

The Second National Reading Conference “Scholarly Youth” Youth Reading Forum is guided by the Publishing Bureau of the Central Propaganda Department, the Third Bureau of the Central Civilization Office, the Basic Education Department of the Ministry of Education, the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League, and the Office of the National Youth Working Committee. China Publishing Association, China Hosted by the Youth New Media Association, organized by China Guanghua Science and Technology Foundation, China Youth Publishing House, China Children’s Press and Publishing House, People’s Education Publishing House, and Beijing Shuyouzhijia Culture Communication Co., Ltd., to care for and support young people from all walks of life Reading provides an important platform for communication and cooperation.

