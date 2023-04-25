The Second National Reading Conference specially planned a lot of books popping up on Metro Line 19. Hangzhou’s first “urban reading performance art” is here-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

The Second National Reading Conference specially planned a lot of books popping up on Metro Line 19. Hangzhou’s first “urban reading performance art” is here

Did you know that the layout of Beijing’s royal gardens in the Qing Dynasty was inspired by the model layout of the West Lake?

Have you seen the “Guide Map” of Qianlong’s free tour of the West Lake?

If you get on the train of Hangzhou Metro Line 19 and come across the book “Land with Lakes and Mountains”, you will be able to dig out these “Hangzhou secrets” one by one.

The 2nd National Reading Conference was held in Hangzhou, and Metro Line 19 specially launched a “urban performance art” – the subway reading special train.

For half a month from April 23, in every carriage of Hangzhou Metro Line 19, you can find a good book related to Hangzhou. If you are willing to put down your mobile phone and flip through the books, you may have a deeper understanding and understanding of this city.

Of course, before getting off the car, remember to put the book back in its original place, don’t take it away!

“The child was still asking me last night. Now, if you want to know a piece of information, it is more convenient than ever. Just call the smart speaker, and the artificial intelligence can answer it. Why do you still need to read?” Ms. Ye said. up.

“Today, I took my child to take Line 19, and the child wondered why there are books on the subway.”

Sitting on the subway, Ms. Ye’s daughter who was in the third grade opened the book and saw the landscape painting of West Lake more than 280 years ago, and found the location of her home in the painting. “It turns out that the Children’s Palace I like to go to most used to be a big temple. I climbed Baochu Mountain, and maybe I walked on the same stone road as the ancients!” The little girl was very excited.

“Reading is to meet a better self and to see a bigger world.” Now, Ms. Ye finally knew how to answer her daughter’s question.

Line 19 runs between the West Railway Station, East Railway Station and Xiaoshan International Airport. “When I went to work in the morning, I saw books on the bus. I was curious at the time. Later, when I saw the news of the subway reading train, I thought I must read the books after get off work.” Mr. Shen, a “code farmer” who works in the future science and technology city explain.

Because he rents a house and the books are too heavy to move, he usually reads e-books. “I haven’t experienced the feel of a physical book for a long time.” After get off work yesterday, Mr. Shen deliberately chose Line 19, intending to read a book on the train.

“I sat from Chuangjing Road Station to Xiaoshan International Airport Station, and then sat back to Chuangjing Road Station. I just finished reading a thin book “Historic Buildings of Xixi”. It is very interesting. I plan to go to Xixi Wetland to find these old The house.” Mr. Shen said, sitting on the subway reading train, reading books, people forget the pressure in life, as if the subway directly took him to poetry and distant places.

The subway is one of the most familiar modes of transportation for everyone. If we use the “fragmented time” to read and persist for a period of time, we may be able to regain our reading habits.

Have you checked in on the special reading train on Line 19?