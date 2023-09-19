The Second National Vocational Skills Competition Showcases Cutting-Edge Technology and New Career Opportunities

Xinhua News Agency, Tianjin – The second National Vocational Skills Competition is currently taking place in Tianjin, showcasing the “special skills” of over 4,000 participants from all across the nation. With 109 events, including mobile robots, additive manufacturing, and all-media operations, the competition is a platform to exhibit new technology and trends in various industries.

The mobile robot competition, held in a hospital, required contestants to navigate their robots through simulated scenarios such as placing medicines and transporting hospital beds. Ge Meijing, a teacher at the School of Mechanical Engineering at Tianjin Sino-German University of Applied Sciences, explained that the competition tests participants’ skills in designing, producing, assembling, programming, and managing robots. It also assesses their abilities in mechanical, circuit, and control systems.

Another significant competition in the event was focused on power system operation and maintenance, including cable terminal preprocessing and cable fault detection. Zhang Hua, head of the coaching staff of the Tianjin representative team, emphasized the importance of using advanced equipment to quickly and accurately identify cable hazards and locate faults. These technological advancements have the potential to improve the power supply reliability of urban power grids.

The competition also aims to provide talent support for lean and intelligent operation and maintenance of cables. Wang Tao, deputy director of the Human Resources Department of State Grid Tianjin Electric Power Company, highlighted the role of competitions in improving the technical and technological level of the industrial chains.

In terms of life trends, the competition featured a social sports guidance (fitness) category, attracting fitness coaches and school teachers engaged in fitness guidance. The project included physical competitions, small group courses, posture assessments, and sports plan design, which assessed the participants’ knowledge, physical fitness, and teaching abilities.

The jewelry processing project showcased contestants’ skills in sawing, cutting, filing, hammering, and welding various precious metal materials. Li Xungui, the chief judge of the jewelry processing project, mentioned that the project’s theme was inspired by iconic architectural elements in Tianjin, reflecting the increasing demand for life aesthetics.

This year’s competition also introduced 20 new career and digital technology skills categories, including artificial intelligence training and Internet marketing. The industrial robot system operation competition assessed participants’ control abilities of the entire system platform, integrating technologies such as digital twins, machine vision, and industrial robots.

As drones become increasingly popular in various fields, the competition for drone assembly and maintenance talents gained attention. Contestants were evaluated based on their capabilities in selecting drone parts, assembling the complete machine, system debugging, performance testing, troubleshooting, and flight operations.

Zhang Chunzhi, a referee for the drone assembly and maintenance competition, highlighted the importance of this competition in demonstrating the level of drone assembly, adjustment, and maintenance technical personnel. She expressed confidence in the potential and achievements of skilled personnel in the future.

The second National Vocational Skills Competition is not only an opportunity for professionals to showcase their talents but also a platform for learning, exchange, and career development. The competition serves as a driving force to improve skills and enhance the technical and technological level of various industries.

[责编：杨煜]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

