Huasheng Online, December 26th (all-media reporter Peng Kexin, correspondent Xiao Mingkui, Zhou Hailong, Lin Qing) On December 26th, the second phase of Guanglian Expressway was completed and opened to traffic. So far, the core transportation infrastructure project of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area connecting Hunan and northern Guangdong – the Guanglian Expressway and the 237-kilometer north extension line of Hunan Linlian Expressway have been fully opened to traffic.

Guanglian Expressway starts from Huadu District, Guangzhou City, goes north through Conghua District, Qingcheng District, Qingyuan City, Fogang County, Yingde City, and Yangshan County, at the border of Guangdong and Hunan Provinces in Dalubian Town, Lianzhou City, Qingyuan City, and passes through Linlian The high-speed docking Henglin Expressway has a total length of about 237 kilometers, two-way six-lane, a design speed of 100 to 120 kilometers per hour, and a total investment of more than 40 billion yuan. Among them, the 199 kilometers north of the Sanfengli Interchange of Guanglian Expressway started construction in August 2018 and will be opened to traffic at the end of 2021, with an investment of about 31.5 billion yuan; this opening section is the second phase of Guanglian Expressway, with a total length of about 38 kilometers and an investment of about 8.5 billion.

Before the opening of Guanglian Expressway, Yuebei Road was “congested on holidays and frozen in cold weather”. After the opening of the whole line of Guanglian Expressway, from Guangzhou to Hunan via Qingyuan, it will effectively strengthen the flow of people and logistics links and economic and cultural integration between Guangzhou and Qingyuan, Guangdong and Hunan provinces.

At the same time, the completion of Guanglian Expressway has further improved the layout of the national expressway network, and has become a new fast channel connecting Hunan and northern Guangdong to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, which is conducive to promoting coordinated regional development and boosting regional rural revitalization.