On January 17, the second plenary session of the 13th Guangdong Discipline Inspection Committee of the Communist Party of China was held in Guangzhou. The meeting adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, implemented the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping at the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the spirit of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and summarized the 2022 In 2023, the province’s party style and clean government construction and anti-corruption work will be studied and deployed in 2023. Huang Kunming, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Wang Weizhong, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor, Huang Chuping, Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, Lin Keqing, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Guangzhou Municipal Party Committee, and Meng Fanli, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Shenzhen Municipal Party Committee, attended the meeting. Song Fulong, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection presided over the meeting.

Huang Kunming pointed out that over the past year, party organizations and discipline inspection and supervision agencies at all levels in the province have resolutely implemented the party’s strategic deployment of self-revolution and the strategic policy of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, carried out in-depth efforts to build a clean and honest party and fight corruption, and promoted the steady improvement of the quality and efficiency of political supervision , The overwhelming victory in the anti-corruption struggle has been fully consolidated, the party style and government style have continued to improve, the supervision system has been continuously improved, and new and obvious results have been achieved in various tasks. The Provincial Party Committee fully affirms the discipline inspection and supervision work of the province and fully trusts the discipline inspection and supervision cadres.

Huang Kunming emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, study and comprehend the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, implement it as a whole, and effectively unify thoughts and actions into the Party Central Committee. Strictly govern the party’s strategic deployment. It is necessary to thoroughly study and understand the important exposition of the general secretary on the historic achievements of the ten-year comprehensive and strict governance of the party in the new era, earnestly strengthen the confidence and determination to carry out the comprehensive and strict governance of the party to the end, strengthen political responsibility, carry forward the historical initiative, and adhere to the party’s principles The self-revolution leads the social revolution, and promotes the steady and long-term progress of Guangdong’s modernization. It is necessary to study and understand the important exposition of the general secretary on keeping sober and firm to solve the unique problems of the big party at all times, further strengthen the strategic determination to promote the comprehensive and strict governance of the party, always sound the charge, and set strict tone, strict measures, The strict atmosphere persisted for a long time. It is necessary to thoroughly study and understand the important expositions of the general secretary on improving the system of comprehensive and strict party governance, promote comprehensive and strict party governance to better reflect the times, grasp the law, and be creative, and continuously improve the quality of party building. It is necessary to thoroughly study and understand General Secretary Xi Jinping’s deployment requirements for promoting comprehensive and strict party governance at present and in the future, earnestly shoulder the political responsibility of governing the party, and promote Guangdong’s comprehensive and strict party governance to develop in depth.

Huang Kunming emphasized that we must insist on putting the party’s political construction in the first place, and implement the “two establishments” and “two maintenances” in all aspects of the entire process of comprehensively and strictly governing the party. It is necessary to forge political loyalty, transform a deep understanding of the decisive significance of the “two establishments” into a high degree of awareness of the “two maintenances”, and always maintain a high degree of ideological and political action with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core unanimous. It is necessary to strengthen the political direction, insist on guiding and guiding Guangdong’s various tasks with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and transform the party’s innovative theory into a powerful force that strengthens ideals, tempers party spirit, guides practice, and promotes work. The ideological foundation of “two safeguards”. It is necessary to improve political capabilities, further strengthen the concept of the overall situation, encourage responsibilities, carry forward the spirit of struggle, and resolutely promote comprehensive and strict party governance in accordance with the direction guided by the General Secretary. It is necessary to take political responsibility, promote the improvement and implementation of the comprehensive and strict party governance system with effective measures, and better ensure the implementation of the “two maintenances”.

Huang Kunming emphasized that this year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is of great significance and responsibility to further promote comprehensive and strict party governance. Party organizations and discipline inspection and supervision agencies at all levels in the province must resolutely implement the decisions and deployments of the General Secretary and the Party Central Committee, persevere in promoting comprehensive and strict party governance, and provide a strong guarantee for Guangdong to be at the forefront of the country in the new journey and create new glories. It is necessary to focus on implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, deepen and implement political supervision, focus on making greater efforts in specificity, precision, and normalization, closely follow the primary task of high-quality development, and strengthen the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The supervision and promotion of the implementation of major tasks such as the leadership of the manufacturing industry, the high-quality development project of hundreds of counties, thousands of towns and thousands of villages, and the ecological construction of Green Beauty Guangdong have effectively guaranteed the effective implementation of the decision-making arrangements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Guangdong. It is necessary to persevere in strengthening the spiritual embankment of the eight central regulations, continue to rectify hedonism and extravagance, focus on rectifying formalism and bureaucracy, earnestly implement the reduction of the burden on the grassroots, and continue to promote the normalization and long-term construction of work style. The style of the party leads the style of society and the style of the people. Strict requirements must be implemented throughout the construction of discipline, strengthen discipline education, strengthen discipline enforcement, educate and guide party members and cadres to consciously study, abide by, implement and maintain the party constitution, use the party constitution, party rules and party discipline to restrain their words and deeds, so as to truly manage strictly and dare to manage Dare to be strict, and be strict with others. We must resolutely win the protracted battle against corruption, focus on continuously increasing the pressure on not daring to be corrupt, deepen and expand on not being able to be corrupt, consolidate and improve on not wanting to be corrupt, and make the deterrent force of not daring to be corrupt, the binding force of not being able to be corrupt, and the power of not wanting to be corrupted Combining the charisma of corruption, we will work simultaneously, in the same direction, and comprehensively, and continue to achieve more institutional results and greater governance effectiveness. It is necessary to further improve the supervision system, strengthen the implementation of supervision responsibilities, focus on the supervision of “key minorities”, give full play to the role of political inspections as a sharp sword, promote the formation of supervision forces, and effectively improve the effectiveness of supervision.

Huang Kunming emphasized that the discipline inspection and supervision organs and disciplinary inspection and supervision cadres at all levels in the province must be loyal to the party, bravely shoulder heavy responsibilities, dare to fight tough battles, be good at fighting, and always be at the forefront in winning the protracted battle against corruption. It is necessary to persist in doing things based on party spirit, effectively enhance the awareness of the rule of law, procedures, and evidence, and continuously improve the standardization, rule of law, and normalization of discipline inspection and supervision work. It is necessary to improve the internal control mechanism, consciously accept supervision from all sides, focus on pure thinking and pure organization as prominent problems, effectively strengthen political education and party spirit education, strictly enforce laws and disciplines, and build a loyal, clean and responsible iron army with iron discipline.

When presiding over the meeting, Song Fulong emphasized that party organizations and disciplinary inspection and supervision agencies at all levels in the province must resolutely implement the strategic deployment of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee for comprehensively and strictly governing the party, and fully implement the second plenary session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the 13th Provincial Party Committee In the spirit of the Second Plenary Session, carry out work creatively in combination with reality, always adhere to problem orientation, maintain political determination, carry forward a thorough self-revolutionary spirit, insist on daring to fight and dare to win, and stick to the strict tone, strict measures, and strict atmosphere for a long time , to better shoulder the mission and responsibility entrusted by the party and the people, and to take the new atmosphere of comprehensively and strictly governing the party and new responsibilities to provide a strong political guarantee for Guangdong to be at the forefront of the country and create new brilliance in the new journey.

The meeting was held in the form of video and teleconference to the local and above levels. Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, the provincial government, and the leadership team of the Provincial CPPCC, the main responsible comrades of the Provincial Court and the Provincial Procuratorate; member of the Provincial Discipline Inspection Commission, member of the Provincial Supervisory Committee, leader and deputy leader of the Provincial Inspection Team, deputy head of the Inspection Office The director, the principal responsible comrades of the listed (disciplined) institutions and departments of the provincial discipline inspection commissions and supervisory committees above the prefecture level, the principal responsible comrades of the discipline inspection and supervision institutions of provincial-level colleges and universities and provincial-owned enterprises; the ministries and commissions of the provincial party committee and the units directly under the provincial government The main responsible comrades of the party members of the people’s organizations in the province, the people’s organizations in the province, and the relevant units directly stationed in Guangdong participated in the meeting at the main provincial venue.

On the afternoon of the 17th, Song Fulong, on behalf of the Standing Committee of the Guangdong Provincial Commission for Disciplinary Inspection of the Communist Party of China, made a speech titled “Unswervingly and Deeply Advancing Strict Party Governance in an All-round Way Provides political support for Guangdong to take the lead in the country and create new brilliance in the new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.” Guarantee” work report.

Nanfang Daily reporter Xu Lin Luo Xiaohua correspondent Yue Zongyue Jixuan

Video source: Guangdong News Network