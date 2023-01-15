News from our correspondent On the morning of January 14, the First Session of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress held its second plenary session. Huang Chuping, director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, made a report on the work of the Standing Committee, and Gong Jiali, President of the Provincial Higher People’s Court, and Feng Jian, Deputy Chief Procurator and Acting Chief Procurator of the Provincial People’s Procuratorate, respectively made work reports on the work of the court and the procuratorate. The meeting was presided over by Huang Ningsheng, executive chairman and executive chairman of the presidium of the conference.

Executive Chairman Zheng Ke, Wang Yanshi, Luo Wenzhi, Ma Zhengyong, Wang Sheng, Lu Rongchun, Feng Ling, Lu Yuyin, Zhuang Yuequn, Liu Ji, Liu Hongbing, Xiao Yafei, He Xiaojun, Zhang Aijun, Chen Shaorong, Chen Anming, Lin Tao, Yin Zhaoju, Guo Wenhai, Lu Feng, Wen Zhanbin took a seat at the executive chairman’s seat on the rostrum.

In his report, Huang Chuping reviewed the main work of the Standing Committee of the 13th Provincial People’s Congress in the past five years. He said that over the past five years, the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress has adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of the 19th and 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and under the leadership of the Provincial Party Committee, conscientiously performed its statutory duties and passed the review. 105 regulations and decisions, 226 regulations and decisions of cities divided into districts and separate regulations of autonomous counties were reviewed and approved, and 1,697 normative documents were filed and reviewed; 101 reports were heard and deliberated, the implementation of 48 laws and regulations was inspected, and 6 special inquiries, 15 special surveys; appointment and dismissal of 730 staff members of state agencies, and successfully completed the goals and tasks set by the 13th Provincial People’s Congress.

Huang Chuping said that in the past five years, the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress has always insisted on in-depth study and practice of the party’s innovative theory, taking the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics as the primary political task, earnestly building a solid ideological foundation, and loyally supporting the “two established “, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve “two maintenances”. Always adhere to the party’s overall leadership over the work of the people’s congress, fully implement the party’s leadership systems and mechanisms, follow up and implement the party’s central decision-making deployment and the work requirements of the provincial party committee in a timely manner, and ensure the correct political direction of the people’s congress. Always insist on focusing on the center and serving the overall situation, closely promote the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the Shenzhen Pioneering Demonstration Zone, and the three major platforms of Hengqin, Qianhai, and Nansha, and strengthen the service guarantee of the rule of law for major national strategies; closely follow the creation of a good legal environment for high-quality development , Supervised the judicial protection work of private enterprises for 2 consecutive years and took the lead in conducting special inquiries, formulating or revising regulations on digital economy promotion; closely related to improving people’s livelihood and well-being, carried out inspections on the enforcement of patriotic health work regulations for 3 consecutive years, listened to and reviewed relevant special work reports, etc.; Focus on green development, fully complete the legislative revision of major pollution prevention and control laws and regulations, and carry out inspections on the enforcement of 10 laws and regulations in the field of environmental protection; focus on improving the social governance system, carry out drug control work supervision for two consecutive years, and make decisions to strengthen public interest litigation work, etc.; Focusing on maintaining the authority of the Constitution and laws and the unity of the country’s rule of law, carry out a special clean-up of relevant local laws and regulations in our province, and continue to promote the filing and review work to be at the forefront of the country. Always adhere to the principal position of the people, carry out the theme activity of “better play the role of deputies to the people’s congress” for five consecutive years, revise the regulations on the handling of proposals, improve the supervision mechanism, strengthen the construction of grassroots legislative contact points and deputies’ liaison stations, and continuously enrich and develop the whole process of people’s democracy Practice in Guangdong. Always insist on strengthening the grassroots and solid foundation, promulgate the “Ten Measures for the Work of County and Township People’s Congresses”, continue to promote the work and construction of county and township people’s congresses, and the work of grassroots people’s congresses presents a new atmosphere and new style.

Huang Chuping said that in 2022, the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress will resolutely implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and ensuring safe development”. The overall economic and social stability of the province provides a strong guarantee for the rule of law. Take the lead in promulgating geographical indication regulations, copyright regulations, formulating regulations on optimizing the business environment, etc., formulating regulations on promoting the development of the Hengqin Guangdong-Macao Deep Cooperation Zone and promoting rural revitalization, etc., pioneering the “1+N” provincial and municipal coordinated legislation model, and simultaneously promoting Cantonese cuisine Development and promotion of legislation, etc., and focus on promoting high-quality legislation. Carry out special surveys on legal services in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, listen to and review work reports on promoting the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry, promoting the modernization of the industrial chain and supply chain, intellectual property trials, and the pilot project of no hidden debt in the whole region, and strive to enhance the quality of supervision work effect. Carry out deputies-themed activities around the in-depth promotion of patriotic health work, establish and improve the provincial people’s congress deputies’ proposal handling work joint meeting system, etc., promote deputies’ proposals “high-quality content, high-quality handling”, and further promote the standardization and normalization of the provincial people’s congress deputies liaison station Construction opinions and other documents, and strive to deepen and expand representative work. Put political construction in the first place, focus on strengthening self-construction, deepen the establishment of model institutions, solidly promote the normalization and long-term effect of party history learning and education, strictly implement the spirit of the eight central regulations and their implementation rules, and create loyal, clean and responsible high-quality people’s congress cadres team.

Huang Chuping pointed out that in the past five years, the achievements of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress are rooted in the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, and in the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Under the leadership of the Provincial Party Committee, All the representatives of the Provincial People’s Congress, the members of the Standing Committee, the members of the committees, and the staff of the government agencies performed their duties conscientiously and worked hard. It was the result of the strong support of “one government, one committee and two courts” and the close cooperation and cooperation of people’s congresses at all levels. It is the result of the full trust and strong support of the people of the province and all walks of life.

Huang Chuping pointed out in the report that in the next five years, the general requirements for the work of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress are: adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and thoroughly study and implement the 20th National Congress of the Party and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s series of important speeches to Guangdong and important instructions, the spirit of the work conference of the Central People’s Congress, and fully implement the spirit of the 13th Provincial Party Congress and the Second Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Party Committee. Under the leadership of the Provincial Party Committee, adhere to the organic Unify, adhere to and improve the system of people’s congresses, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, focus on high-quality development to promote modernization, focus on coordinated development and security, focus on the thoughts and wishes of the people, and thoroughly implement the whole process of people’s Democracy, exercise the legislative power, supervisory power, decision-making power, appointment and dismissal power endowed by the Constitution and laws in accordance with the law, strengthen and improve the work of the people’s congress in the new era, comprehensively improve the working ability and level, and provide a strong legal guarantee for Guangdong’s modernization.

Huang Chuping said that the five years when the 14th Provincial People’s Congress and its Standing Committee performed their duties is a critical period for the start of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, and it is also an important period for Guangdong to strive to be at the forefront of the country in the new journey and create new brilliance period. The Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress must focus on studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, closely follow the overall situation of reform, development and stability in our province and the people’s yearning for a better life, based on the functions of the National People’s Congress, give full play to the advantages of the National People’s Congress, and demonstrate the deeds of the National People’s Congress. The first is to insist on studying, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as a long-term political task, effectively transforming the learning results into a powerful driving force for a new journey with confidence and making achievements in the new era, and to achieve new progress in studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China . The second is to closely follow the high-quality development, which is the primary task and general starting point of Guangdong’s modernization construction, and focus on the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in the new stage, comprehensively deepen reform and opening up, build a modern industrial system, strengthen the province through education, science and technology innovation and talents Strengthen the construction of the province, coordinate the development of urban and rural areas, etc., consciously strengthen the legal system supply, supervision and promotion, and decision support of the National People’s Congress, better play the role of representatives of the National People’s Congress, and promote the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the “nine high-level planning and promotion” work arrangements of the provincial party committee. , and achieved new results in performing duties in accordance with the law in line with the overall situation of the central government. The third is to insist on investigation and research, extensive solicitation and full listening to opinions from all sides, pay attention to the role of deputies to the people’s congresses as the main force in the development of people’s democracy in the whole process, continue to promote the “two high-quality” proposals of deputies, and establish and make good use of grassroots legislative ties Points and deputies’ liaison stations have established the work of the National People’s Congress on a solid foundation of public opinion, and created a new situation in the practice of people’s democracy throughout the process. The fourth is to carefully sort out the legislative needs of promoting the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Guangdong, study and formulate specific measures to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to improve the quality of legislation, actively innovate the supervision mechanism, strengthen the joint supervision of people’s congresses at all levels, strengthen the rigidity and effectiveness of supervision, and urgently In light of the positioning of the “four organs” and the requirements for the construction of the National People’s Congress cadre team, carry out “benchmarking activities” and implement the “Three-Year Action Plan for Improving the Efficiency of Organs” to promote the overall improvement of the work of the National People’s Congress and achieve a new level in the innovation of the working mechanism of the National People’s Congress. Level.

Huang Chuping said that in the new year, the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress must continue to study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, effectively reflect the learning results in promoting the development of the cause of the National People’s Congress, and firmly and consciously use the party’s innovative theory to guide and guide the people’s congress. item of work. It is planned to arrange for the review of 21 laws and regulations to ensure the implementation of major national strategies, the construction of a strong education province, a strong scientific and technological innovation province, and a strong talent province, the construction of a green and beautiful Guangdong, and risk prevention and safety. It is planned to arrange and carry out 27 supervision projects to promote the implementation of major decisions. It is necessary to focus on the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the work requirements of the provincial party committee, and make decisions, appointments and dismissals in accordance with the law. It is necessary to strengthen the capacity building of deputies to the people’s congresses, and take multiple measures to support and guarantee the deputies to perform their duties in accordance with the law. It is necessary to implement the positioning requirements of the “four organs” and continue to strengthen its own construction.

Huang Chuping emphasized that the horn of the new journey is sounding, and the new mission is inspiring. Let us unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, actively perform our duties and fulfill our responsibilities under the leadership of the Provincial Party Committee, and strive to promote our province to realize the mission entrusted by General Secretary Xi Jinping Task, write a new chapter in Nanyue that comprehensively promotes the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, and make greater contributions to the NPC!

The meeting also voted and approved the list of candidates for the special committees of the 14th National People’s Congress of Guangdong Province.