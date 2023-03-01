On February 28, the CCP’s official media released the Communiqué of the Second Plenary Session of the CPC Central Committee, which approved the CCP’s institutional reform plan. It is reported that in this reform, the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of State Security of the Communist Party of China will be placed under the control of the “Central Internal Affairs Committee”. According to expert analysis, once this organization is established, it will represent the establishment of the “Super East Factory”, and Xi Jinping will greatly strengthen his centralized rule and exercise overall control over the country.

Some analysts say that this institutional reform involves the reorganization of power during Xi Jinping’s third term. Hong Kong’s “Ming Pao” previously revealed that the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of State Security of the Communist Party of China will separate from the State Council and be placed under the control of the new “Inner Committee of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China“. And this internal committee will also integrate public security, immigration, household registration, transportation, anti-terrorism, etc., like a “super police agency.” In addition, financial and other institutions will also be separated from the State Council, and some ministries and commissions will be abolished.

Current affairs commentator Qin Peng analyzed in the program that once this organization is established, it will become the “Chinese KGB” and “Super East Factory”. He believes that the CCP already has two “Jinyiwei institutions” – the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the Political and Legal Affairs Commission, but Zhongnanhai needs to establish a new institution. This highlights that Xi Jinping, the top leader of the Communist Party of China, is extremely unconfident about the security of his governance.

Current affairs commentator Wang He said: “The authorities once again launched a structure like the Ministry of Internal Affairs. This matter may mean the future direction of the whole of China. All departments related to stability maintenance will be opened up to form a network. This network will be from the Internet. , financial information, social credit, etc., to carry out all-round control over ordinary people.”

“Ming Pao” also revealed that the new Ministry of Internal Affairs will be headed by Xi Jinping’s confidant and current Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong. According to the analysis, in this way, Xi Jinping will be able to use the “knife handle” to cleanse the party.

According to reports, Li Xi, secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, delivered a speech at the national discipline inspection and supervision cadre team education, rectification, mobilization and deployment meeting last week, which can be described as “murderous.” He asked for the so-called “clearing the warehouse and starting from the bottom, turning the knife against oneself, and cleaning up the door” and “really reassuring the Party Central Committee and General Secretary Xi.” This seems to show that Xi Jinping is still extremely worried about the officials below him.

On February 28, Tian Huiyu, former secretary of the party committee and president of China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., was notified and sued. He was accused of “taking bribes, abusing his power, and using his power to leak inside information about securities transactions”, etc., and the circumstances were particularly serious. And Tian Huiyu is very sensitive because he used to be Wang Qishan’s secretary.

Zhou Xiaohui, a current affairs commentator, said, “The new institutional reform will inevitably cause huge waves within the CCP. Because the interests of many officials will be touched, this may intensify internal party chaos and social resistance.”

Zhou Xiaohui analyzed that Xi Jinping established an internal committee, disrupted the original State Council institutions, appointed cronies, and purposefully consolidated institutions, not only to weaken the opposition forces within the party and to further centralize power, but also to monitor and prevent corruption in a targeted manner. challenge from the people.

He believes that this can be said to demonstrate Xi Jinping’s absolute power on the one hand, but on the other hand it reflects Xi’s extreme insecurity.

