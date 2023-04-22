The second quarter work meeting of the province’s safety production and provincial safety committee was held

On the morning of April 21, the second quarter work meeting of the Provincial Safety Production and Provincial Safety Committee was held. The meeting fully implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly implemented the important expositions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on production safety, conscientiously implemented the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, analyzed the current production safety situation in accordance with the work requirements of the provincial party committee, and deployed the production safety work in the second quarter. In order to achieve a new breakthrough in comprehensive revitalization, the first battle of the three-year action was successfully created to create a safe and stable social environment. Li Lecheng, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Governor, and Director of the Provincial Safety Production Committee attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

Li Lecheng pointed out that safe production is related to the safety of people’s lives and property, and whether the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Liaoning can be smoothly advanced. At present, the overall safety production situation in the province is improving. At the same time, we must be soberly aware that there are still some shortcomings in the work of safety production, and we must arouse high vigilance. We must resolutely shoulder the political responsibility of ensuring safety, adhere to the supremacy of the people and the supremacy of life, and use the sense of responsibility of “always rest assured” and the vigilance of “eyes wide open” to grasp production safety tightly and strictly. , Real and real, resolutely prevent and contain major accidents, and ensure the harmony and stability of the overall social situation.

Li Lecheng emphasized that it is necessary to adhere to the people-centered development idea, carry out in-depth investigation and research, tighten the chain of responsibility, and resolutely hold the bottom line of safe development. It is necessary to strictly control fire safety, pay close attention to high-rise buildings, large commercial complexes, elderly care institutions, hospitals and other crowd gathering places and “nine small places”, do a good job in forest and grassland fire prevention work, and continue to improve the level of prevention and control capabilities. It is necessary to strictly control the safety of hazardous chemicals, make a list and clarify the key points, strengthen the construction of professional fire protection forces in the chemical industry park, and promote the improvement of the park’s safety improvement. It is necessary to strictly control the safety of road transportation, comprehensively investigate and rectify key parts with frequent accidents, prominent hidden dangers, and lack of facilities, and focus on eliminating risk sources and hidden dangers. It is necessary to strictly control the safety of mines, maintain a high-pressure situation of cracking down on irregularities and violations, comprehensively investigate hidden disaster-causing factors, and implement detailed governance measures. It is necessary to strictly grasp the safety of building construction, pay close attention to the safety of limited space operations, standardize the production and operation process, and strengthen the education and training of employees. It is necessary to strictly control the safety of fishing vessels, consolidate the basic foundation, strengthen the implementation of responsibilities, and control the ships and people. It is necessary to strictly control tourism safety, strengthen the inspection and maintenance of facilities such as sightseeing, entertainment, and safety protection, so as to ensure the safety of tourists in scenic spots. All localities and departments must adhere to the overall planning of development and safety, ensure that responsibilities are in place, emergency preparedness is in place, accountability and punishment are in place, publicity and guidance are in place, scientifically accurate and efficient normalized epidemic prevention and control, and high-level security guarantees high-quality development.

Wang Jian, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Vice Governor, and Executive Deputy Director of the Provincial Safety Committee presided over the meeting, and members of the provincial government leadership team attended the meeting. The meeting was held in the form of video conference, and each city and Shenfu Demonstration Zone set up branch venues.



