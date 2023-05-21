The second round of the Veterans Intermunicipal is underway

Julian Andres Santa
Amateur soccer Sunday with the traditional Intermunicipal Veterans Tournament, a contest that is a sporting and social integration for the municipalities of the Eje Cafetero that do not have professional soccer. This is how today the second date of the second round will be played.
Arturo Parra, director and organizer of this championship, gave his concept of the Sunday day. “The tournament is going very well, and the teams are beginning to settle down, seeking to obtain the first places in the standings, since the first three of each group qualify and the rest have to play the playoffs.”
This is how the day will be played today
Group A
The Virginia. 9:45 a.m. Apia vs Arepas Da Gusto Arabia
3:30 pm. Royal Porteño Virginia vs. Altagracia Pereira
Santa Rosa. 1:30 p.m. Car Rental Santa Rosa vs Hierarchy FC Belen
In Pereira. 1:30 p.m. Those of Cuba vs Balboa Mayor’s Office
In Valley of Zion. 1:30 p.m. Veterans Balboa vs Agropecuaria la Finquita Marseille
Group B
In Santuario. 2:30pm. Real Tatamá Santuario vs Veteranos FC Pereira
In Syria. 1:30 p.m. New Generation vs Multilens Computers
In Bethlehem. 1:30 p.m. Belén FC vs Charcoal and grill Marseille
In La Virginia. 1:30 p.m. Virginia FC vs Furniture Ferpar Virginia
Group C
In Supia. 3:30pm. Besiktas Chaín Supía vs Catedráticos Viterbo
In Risaralda. 3:30 pm. Risaralda FC vs Los 50 Supía
In Anserma. 3:30 pm. Agrofinca Anserma vs Sansiro Café bar Riosucio
In Quinchia. 3:30 pm. Academic Quinchia vs Fenix Sachi Supía
scorers
Mario Grisales. Yeimons Jeans. 15 goals
Carlos perez. The Marseille Farm. 13 goals
Alexander Zapata. Belén FC 11 goals
fence less expired
Belén FC 3 goals
Besiktas Knew. 3 goals
The 50 Knew. 5 goals