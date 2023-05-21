The second round of the Veterans Intermunicipal is underway

Julian Andres Santa

Amateur soccer Sunday with the traditional Intermunicipal Veterans Tournament, a contest that is a sporting and social integration for the municipalities of the Eje Cafetero that do not have professional soccer. This is how today the second date of the second round will be played.

Arturo Parra, director and organizer of this championship, gave his concept of the Sunday day. “The tournament is going very well, and the teams are beginning to settle down, seeking to obtain the first places in the standings, since the first three of each group qualify and the rest have to play the playoffs.”

This is how the day will be played today

Group A

The Virginia. 9:45 a.m. Apia vs Arepas Da Gusto Arabia

3:30 pm. Royal Porteño Virginia vs. Altagracia Pereira

Santa Rosa. 1:30 p.m. Car Rental Santa Rosa vs Hierarchy FC Belen

In Pereira. 1:30 p.m. Those of Cuba vs Balboa Mayor’s Office

In Valley of Zion. 1:30 p.m. Veterans Balboa vs Agropecuaria la Finquita Marseille

Group B

In Santuario. 2:30pm. Real Tatamá Santuario vs Veteranos FC Pereira

In Syria. 1:30 p.m. New Generation vs Multilens Computers

In Bethlehem. 1:30 p.m. Belén FC vs Charcoal and grill Marseille

In La Virginia. 1:30 p.m. Virginia FC vs Furniture Ferpar Virginia

Group C

In Supia. 3:30pm. Besiktas Chaín Supía vs Catedráticos Viterbo

In Risaralda. 3:30 pm. Risaralda FC vs Los 50 Supía

In Anserma. 3:30 pm. Agrofinca Anserma vs Sansiro Café bar Riosucio

In Quinchia. 3:30 pm. Academic Quinchia vs Fenix ​​Sachi Supía

scorers

Mario Grisales. Yeimons Jeans. 15 goals

Carlos perez. The Marseille Farm. 13 goals

Alexander Zapata. Belén FC 11 goals

fence less expired

Belén FC 3 goals

Besiktas Knew. 3 goals

The 50 Knew. 5 goals