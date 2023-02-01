Make new and greater contributions to striving to build the bright pearl of Jinping Lake, a Chinese-style modernization



The Second Session of the 14th CPPCC was grandly opened



He Jian made a work report, Xu Jing presided over Zhong Xudong, Zhou Junbo, Wu Jinhua, Mao Jie and others to congratulate



Forge ahead on a new journey and write a new chapter. Yesterday morning, the second meeting of the 14th Pinghu Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference was grandly opened in the city hall of the administrative center. During the three-and-a-half-day meeting, the committee members will seriously discuss and review various reports, actively make suggestions and build consensus to promote the development of various undertakings in our city.

CPPCC Chairman He Jian, Vice-Chairmen Xu Jing, Fang Xiaolie, Shen Youfeng, Tang Huarong, Tang Jianping, and other CPPCC Standing Committee members sat on the rostrum. Hosted by Xu Jing. City leaders Zhong Xudong, Zhou Junbo, Wu Jinhua, Mao Jie and others arrived at the meeting to congratulate and take their seats on the rostrum.

Leaders of the Municipal Party Committee, the Municipal People’s Congress and the Municipal Government, relevant leaders of the Management Committee of Jiaxing Port Area, the main leaders of the Municipal People’s Armed Forces Department, and leaders of other county divisions were also invited to participate in the conference.

248 members were supposed to attend this meeting, but 239 actually attended. At 9 o’clock in the morning, Xu Jing announced: the opening of the second meeting of the 14th Pinghu Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. All stand up and sing the national anthem.

He Jian made a work report on behalf of the Standing Committee of the 14th Pinghu Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. He said that 2022 is the first year of the new CPPCC. Over the past year, under the strong leadership of the Pinghu Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and on the solid foundation laid by the previous CPPCC, the CPPCC and its Standing Committee have adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, conscientiously implemented the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China The spirit of the previous plenary sessions, in-depth study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, firmly grasping the two themes of unity and democracy, performing duties around the center, taking the initiative to serve the overall situation, continuously improving the quality and efficiency of two-way efforts in advising on governance and building consensus, and specializing in consultation institutions The role is fully exerted. Over the past year, the CPPCC has adhered to the leadership of the party, always put the study of political theory in the first place, resolutely implemented the decision-making and deployment of the municipal party committee, deeply promoted the party building of the CPPCC system, and adhered to the original intention of the CPPCC in the political leadership; focused on the main responsibilities and the main business, gathered together Open up the layout of coordinated development, enhance the momentum of economic development, advance key reforms, and demonstrate the responsibility of the CPPCC in serving the overall situation; abide by the purpose of serving the people, help the epidemic prevention and control, improve the quality of urban and rural areas, and promote people’s livelihood, and interpret the CPPCC in the development of benefiting the people Feelings; highlight quality and efficiency improvement, extend the CPPCC work to the grassroots to achieve integration, realize serialization in joint and collaborative performance of duties, realize high-quality basic and regular work, and demonstrate CPPCC behavior in forging ahead; build consensus extensively and work closely together Gather consensus, build an excellent platform carrier to gather consensus, strengthen cultural and historical work to increase consensus, strengthen publicity effects to increase consensus, and sing the voice of the CPPCC in unity and democracy; focus on strengthening the foundation, build a CPPCC team of electric vehicles, and deepen the construction of “digital CPPCC”. Optimize the service management of committee members, improve the work style and efficiency of agencies, and stimulate the vitality of the CPPCC in its own construction.

He Jian said that 2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the “88th Strategy”. The CPPCC will fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, insist on carrying forward democracy and enhancing solidarity, making two-way efforts in advising on governance and building consensus, focusing on the theme of “innovation and forge ahead”, further strengthening ideological and political guidance, and taking a higher position to firmly grasp the political direction ; Improve the level of advice and counselors, and serve the overall situation of the center with higher quality; deepen the construction of the consultation system, practice consultation democracy with higher standards; expand the work of solidarity and friendship, gather progressive forces at a higher level; improve the level of focus ability, and stimulate innovation vitality with higher requirements , comprehensively assist in the implementation of the upgraded version of the “Four Major Projects” of economic innovation, beautiful urban and rural areas, excellent livelihood for the people, and a strong foundation for party building, and promote the implementation of the “Four Major Projects” of tackling tough problems, recruiting talents, project solving difficulties, reform breakthroughs, safe and good governance, and iron army forging “Six Special Actions” to contribute the wisdom and strength of the CPPCC to strive to build the bright pearl of Jinping Lake, a Chinese-style modernization.

At the end of the report, He Jian said that the new era entrusts new missions, and the new journey seeks new achievements! Let us unite more closely around the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, and under the strong leadership of the CPC Pinghu Municipal Committee, we will forge ahead hand in hand and forge ahead, and write the new appearance of the CPPCC on the performance answer sheet in the new era, and strive to build The bright pearl of Jinping Lake, a Chinese-style modernization, will make new and greater contributions!

Tang Jianping made a report on the proposal work since the first meeting of the 14th CPPCC Pinghu Municipal Committee.

The meeting held a general assembly speech, and 8 members of the CPPCC made oral speeches.

Zhou Junbo, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and mayor, fully affirmed the speeches of the members of the CPPCC. He believed that the members have “the greatness of the country” in mind and the “important responsibility of the people”. Fu reform has new practical measures, and put forward pragmatic and pertinent opinions and suggestions. Zhou Junbo pointed out that the city’s three-level cadre conference put forward the goal of “seven consecutive victories”. To achieve this goal, the whole city needs to be united and hardworking, and it needs the broadest ideological consensus and strength support including the majority of CPPCC members. I hope that the CPPCC and its members will continue to care about and support the government’s work, and effectively serve as a “think tank” for decision-making reference, a “lubricant” for social harmony, and a “new force” to promote development; the municipal government will also actively carry out political consultations, Consciously accept democratic supervision, unblock the channels for participating in and discussing state affairs, and optimize the conditions for the CPPCC to perform its duties. Zhou Junbo finally said, let us, under the correct leadership of the Municipal Party Committee, keep in close contact, treat each other with sincerity, strengthen confidence, innovate and forge ahead, and do our best to hand in a Pinghu answer sheet that is recognized by the society and praised by the masses.

The meeting also heard the explanation of the municipal party committee on personnel matters.

Those who were invited to attend the opening meeting were members of the 9th Jiaxing CPPCC who were not members of the 14th CPPCC, heads of relevant departments and units of municipal agencies, and principals of the party committees (party working committees) of the towns and streets.