Make unremitting efforts to build a Chinese-style modern Jinping Lake bright pearl



The Second Session of the 16th Municipal People’s Congress Grand Opening



Zhou Junbo made a report on the work of the government, Wu Jinhua presided over it, Zhong Xudong, He Jian, Mao Jie and others took their seats on the rostrum



Yesterday morning, the Second Session of the 16th Municipal People’s Congress was grandly opened. The deputies to the Municipal People’s Congress who attended the meeting walked into the Great Hall of the Municipal Administrative Center full of pride, and listened to the government work report made by Mayor Zhou Junbo, as well as the report on the implementation of Pinghu’s 2022 financial budget and the 2023 financial budget draft.

Wu Jinhua, executive chairman of the conference, presided over the meeting. The executive chairmen of the conference, Zhong Xudong, Zhou Junbo, Mao Jie, etc., took their seats on the rostrum, and He Jian, the chairman of the CPPCC, and other members of the presidium took their seats on the rostrum.

There were actually 249 deputies in the Second Session of the 16th Municipal People’s Congress, 249 deputies should attend, and 244 deputies actually attended. At 9 o’clock in the morning, Wu Jinhua announced: the opening of the second meeting of the 16th People’s Congress of Pinghu City. Stand up and sing the national anthem.

Zhou Junbo made a report to the conference on behalf of the Municipal People’s Government. Zhou Junbo said that 2022 is the first year of the current government, and it is also the year of improving the quality and efficiency of high-quality development and the new rising model of common prosperity. Under the correct leadership of the Municipal Party Committee and the supervision and support of the Municipal People’s Congress and the Municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference, thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the spirit of the 19th National Congress, the 19th Plenary Sessions and the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and follow the “epidemic The overall requirements of “prevention, economic stability, and development must be safe”, fully promote the “four major projects” of economic innovation, beautiful urban and rural areas, people’s livelihood, and iron army, and solidly carry out the “Ten Hundred Days of Tackling the Ten Hundred Days of Economic Stability and Quality Improvement” Action”, basically completed the goals and tasks set by the first session of the 16th Municipal People’s Congress.

Zhou Junbo said that over the past year, we have adhered to the two-pronged approach of external defense input and internal defense rebound, and the prevention and control of the epidemic is precise and effective; we have insisted on the first strategy and the first task go hand in hand, and the momentum of development has continued to converge; , the industrial structure continues to be optimized; we adhere to the two-wheel drive of reform and innovation and scientific and technological innovation, and the innovation vitality is bursting out; we insist on improving the quality and image of the city both internally and externally, and the energy level of the city has been greatly improved; The background is brighter; we insist on simultaneous improvement of social undertakings and social governance, and solid progress in common prosperity; we insist on synergistic advancement of service efficiency improvement and supervision and file improvement, and accelerate the establishment of a modern government.

Zhou Junbo said that 2023 is the first year to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is also the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the “88th Strategy”. It is of great significance to do a good job in various tasks. The overall requirements for government work this year are: to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, always adhere to the fundamental guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, dig deep into the implementation of the “Eighth Eighth Strategy”, and focus on the theme of “innovation and forge ahead” , comprehensively implement the upgraded version of the “four major projects” of economic innovation, beautiful urban and rural areas, people’s livelihood, and party building and strengthening the foundation. The “six major actions” of safe and good governance and iron army forging have effectively formed the goal orientation of “4+6>10”, quickly integrated into the overall work of Jiaxing to build an important central city in the Yangtze River Delta urban agglomeration, and strived to build a Chinese-style modern Jinping Lake bright pearl. It is suggested that the main goals of the city’s economic and social development this year are: increase the city’s GDP by 6% and general public budget revenue by 5%; increase the per capita disposable income of urban and rural residents in step with economic growth; complete the main binding indicators to complete the tasks assigned by the superior.

Zhou Junbo pointed out that around the above goals, this year’s government work will focus on stability, promote industries, optimize enterprises, and build a new highland for transformation and upgrading; highlight large-scale projects, expand stock, attract volume, and empower new engines for leapfrog development; highlight integrated development , responding to the situation, expanding the pattern, and planting new advantages in regional competition; highlighting reform breakthroughs, strong motivation, and promoting vitality, setting off a new wave of innovation-driven; Beautiful, improve appearance and value, show a new look of beautiful towns and villages; highlight green and low-carbon, come up with practical measures, seek new measures, and set a new benchmark for ecological civilization; highlight friendly and promising, excellent service, diligent government affairs, and create business A new business card for the environment; highlighting people’s livelihood and enjoyment, fulfilling the original aspiration, warming the hearts of the people, and writing a new chapter of common prosperity; highlighting safety and stability, building a line of defense, keeping the bottom line, and building a new situation of harmonious development.

Zhou Junbo said that we will unswervingly strengthen our own construction, firmly establish the awareness of the overall situation, the awareness of the rule of law, the awareness of responsibility, the awareness of serving the people, and the awareness of rules, and always regard loyalty as the most important standard of government work and the rule of law as the most basic of government work. Follow, always regard hard work as the most distinctive orientation of government work, always regard serving the people as the most important achievement of government work, always regard integrity as the highest degree of self-consciousness in government work, and continuously improve the modernization level of government governance capabilities.

At the end of the report, Zhou Junbo said, let us unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, hold high the great banner of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and under the strong leadership of the higher-level party committee, government, and Pinghu Municipal Committee, we will work together in the city. Under the supervision and support of the National People’s Congress and the CPPCC, with a more high-spirited state of mind and a more solid work style, we will innovate, forge ahead and act bravely, bearing in mind the entrustment and responsibility, and make unremitting efforts to build a bright pearl of Chinese-style modernization in Jinping Lake!

At the meeting, Wu Lanlan, Director of the Municipal Finance Bureau, made a report on the implementation of Pinghu’s 2022 financial budget and the 2023 financial budget draft.

The meeting also submitted a review of the report on the implementation of Pinghu’s 2022 national economic and social development plan and the draft of the 2023 national economic and social development plan, a report on the status of the ecological environment and the completion of environmental protection goals in Pinghu City in 2022, and Pinghu’s 2022 Report on the completion of the government’s key livelihood practical projects in 2023 and the description of the candidate projects for the government’s key livelihood practical projects in 2023. The meeting also watched a video of the completion of the government’s key livelihood projects in 2022.

Attending the meeting were all the leaders of the Municipal Party Committee, the Municipal Government, and the CPPCC; the representatives of the 14th National People’s Congress of Zhejiang Province and the Ninth National People’s Congress of Jiaxing City; relevant leaders at the county level and the Municipal People’s Armed Forces Department; people; the main person in charge of the sub-district office and the town people’s government; members who attended the second meeting of the 14th CPPCC.