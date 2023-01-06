On the morning of January 5th, the first meeting of the 12th Municipal People’s Congress held the second meeting to listen to the work report of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress and the work reports of the Municipal Intermediate People’s Court and the Municipal People’s Procuratorate.

Ma Fuguo, Guo Hao, Shi Quanxin, Tian Kaisheng, Shang Xin and Zheng Hui, the executive chairmen of the presidium of the conference, were seated in the front row of the rostrum. The meeting was chaired by Shang Xin.

Li Jun, Feng Fangxi, Tang Xiantai, Hong Limin, Ji Fengbo, Wang Zehua, Wang Yongqing, Li Hui, Shao Qiyi and others were seated on the rostrum.

The Twelfth People’s Congress of Hebi City had a total of 289 representatives, and 272 representatives attended the meeting that day, meeting the quorum.

On behalf of the Standing Committee of the Eleventh Municipal People’s Congress, Shi Xinxin, director of the Standing Committee of the Eleventh Municipal People’s Congress, made a work report to the General Assembly.

Shi Xinxin said that since 2018, under the strong leadership of the Hebi Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Standing Committee of the Eleventh Municipal People’s Congress has thoroughly studied and implemented Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and fully implemented the 19th and 20th National Congresses of the Party and all previous plenary sessions. As well as the spirit of the work conference of the Central People’s Congress, thoroughly implement the major decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the provincial and municipal committees, adhere to the organic unity of the party’s leadership, the people as the masters of the country, and the rule of law, practice the concept of “five sameness”, carry forward the spirit of “four stones”, and constantly Enriching and developing people’s democracy in the whole process has made positive contributions to promoting high-quality Fumei Crane City in the new era to fly high, fly higher, and fly farther.

Shi Quanxin said that the Standing Committee of the Eleventh Municipal People’s Congress has always insisted on being in the same heart with the party committee, integrating the “two establishments” into the blood and turning them into conscious action; always insisting on working with the government to inject strong development momentum into the high-quality construction of Hebi; always insisting on working with The law is in the same direction, using good laws and good governance to lay a solid foundation for the rule of law in Fumeihe City; always insisting on walking with representatives, and constantly enriching the grassroots practice of people’s democracy in the whole process of development; always insisting on keeping pace with the times, and writing a new image of the Standing Committee itself with integrity and innovation. Looking back on the course of struggle, many experiences are precious, and some experiences are particularly profound: First, we must uphold the overall leadership of the party, which is the fundamental guarantee for us to overcome various difficulties and obstacles and do a good job in all tasks. Second, we must persist in respecting the Constitution and performing their duties in accordance with the law. This is the fundamental basis and important norm for people’s congresses and deputies at all levels to exercise their powers. Third, we must persist in relying on deputies and taking root in the masses. The foundation of the work of the National People’s Congress lies in the people, and the power lies in the people. This is our greatest confidence. Fourth, we must persist in taking responsibility and being pragmatic and heavy-duty. This is the premise and basis for us to do a good job in various tasks. Fifth, we must persist in advancing with the times, keeping upright and innovating, which is the source of motivation for us to forge ahead and shine.

Shi Xinxin finally said that 2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is a crucial year for the implementation of the “14th Five-Year Plan” in Hebi. The year of departure. Standing at a new historical starting point, the Standing Committee of the new Municipal People’s Congress shoulders the heavy responsibility of the new era. It must be guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, comprehensively study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and build a whole The goal is to be a model city of people’s democracy in the process, adhere to the organic unity of the party’s leadership, the people as the masters of the country, and rule of law, fully implement the decision-making and deployment of the party committee, comprehensively develop the people’s democracy in the whole process, and fully perform the duties entrusted by the constitution and laws. Take responsibility, strive for improvement, innovate and shine, strive to create a new situation for the work of the people’s congress in the new era, and contribute the power of the people’s congress to Hebi City’s construction of a high-quality development demonstration city in the new era.

Zhang Kaile, acting president of the Municipal Intermediate People’s Court, reported to the conference that since the first meeting of the Eleventh Municipal People’s Congress, the city’s courts have adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and thoroughly implemented the spirit of the 19th and 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Focusing closely on the goal of “strive to make the people feel fair and just in every judicial case”, we insist on serving the overall situation, serving the people, and impartial justice, faithfully performing our duties, and working hard to achieve new progress in various tasks. The city’s courts accepted a total of 117,334 cases of various types, and concluded 116,046 cases, including 6,371 first-instance criminal cases, 55,285 civil cases, and 1,318 administrative cases; the Municipal Intermediate People’s Court accepted 13,410 cases, and concluded 13,334 cases. It provides powerful judicial services and guarantees for Hebi City to build a high-quality development demonstration city in the new era.

Niu Xiaoli, chief procurator of the Municipal People’s Procuratorate, reported to the conference that since the first meeting of the Eleventh Municipal People’s Congress, the city’s procuratorial organs have adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly implemented Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law, and focused on maintaining national security, social stability, The people’s peace is a major responsibility, and the political consciousness, the rule of law consciousness, and the procuratorial consciousness are constantly enhanced, and the duties entrusted by the Constitution and laws are faithfully performed. Strengthened anti-corruption efforts in accordance with the law, prosecuted and transferred 71 people for duty-related crimes by the supervisory committee; effectively promoted the special campaign against gangsters and evil as a major political task, arrested 144 criminals and prosecuted 343 people; cracked down on criminal crimes in accordance with the law, efficiently and accurately , arrested 4,196 people and prosecuted 8,844 people; severely punished endangering national security, public safety and serious violent crimes, arrested 401 people and prosecuted 2,176 people.

Niu Bin, Guo Wentao, Xiao Haihui, Li Haizhang, Liu Wenbiao, Li Xiaoli, Hao Zhijun, Luo Kai, Lin Hongjia, Hu Hongjun, Zhang Hongbo, Lin Qijun, Zhang Guofu, Zhang Shancan, Zhang Kaile, Niu Xiaoli and other members of the presidium sat on the rostrum.

Some deputies to the national and provincial people’s congresses in Hebei, members of the CPPCC who attended the first session of the 12th CPPCC and responsible comrades from relevant departments attended the meeting.