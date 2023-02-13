The Second Session of the Seventeenth Municipal People’s Congress Held the Second Plenary Session



On the morning of February 10, the Second Session of the 17th Municipal People’s Congress held the second plenary session to listen to the work report of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, the Municipal People’s Court and the Municipal People’s Procuratorate.

The meeting was presided over by Zhang Jianlin, executive chairman of the conference and executive chairman of the bureau. Executive Chairman Yu Huiyou, Pan Chuandi, Zhu Guoqing, Feng Xiaogen, Yao Yijun, Chen Jiangang, Ding Yuqiong, Dai Jianguo, Xie Jun, Yu Wujun, Pan Jiachun, Xu Lei, Wu Limin, Lu Chunyan, Wang Minyang, Wu Zhiqiang, Zhang Biao, Shang Honglin, Ai Jingwei , Chen Yi and other members of the presidium took their seats on the rostrum.

City leaders Chen Lingen, Yu Yiling, Mu Haiying, Mu Yunan, Yuan Jie, Zhao Yafeng, Shi Ruyu, Wu Jun, Yu Xinxi, Shen Zhifeng, Tu Jianzhong, Cai Lixin, Chen Bingrong, Zeng Zhengjun, Su Weiming, Shang Guoming, and President of the Municipal People’s Court Huang Huan, Chen Guogen, Chief Procurator of the Municipal People’s Procuratorate, county-level cadres, main leaders of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, and the main leaders of the CPPCC were seated on the rostrum.

300 delegates were supposed to attend the conference, but 286 delegates actually attended, meeting the quorum.

Pan Chuandi, director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, was entrusted by the Standing Committee of the 17th Municipal People’s Congress to make a report on the work of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress. Brother Pan Chuan said that 2022 will be the first year for the Standing Committee of the 17th Municipal People’s Congress to perform its duties. Over the past year, the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress has held high the great banner of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and the work conference of the Central People’s Congress, and deeply comprehended the principles of Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s policy on upholding and improving the People’s Congress The important idea of ​​the system, under the strong leadership of the Tongxiang Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, in accordance with the decisions and deployments of the 15th Municipal Party Congress and the goals and tasks determined by the 1st Session of the 17th Municipal People’s Congress, earnestly perform the duties and powers entrusted by the Constitution and laws, and strive to practice The whole process of people’s democracy has made positive contributions to speeding up the construction of digital civilization, common prosperity and a beautiful new Tongxiang.

In the past year, the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress held a total of 9 standing committee meetings, reviewed 21 work reports of “one government, one committee and two courts”, put forward 16 deliberation opinions, and made 18 resolutions and decisions; held 19 director meetings and listened to special projects There were 9 work reports; 14 law enforcement inspections and special inspections were carried out, and 1 special inquiry was carried out; 78 staff members of state organs were appointed and dismissed. The Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress remains unchanged in its original aspirations and shoulders its mission. It demonstrates the loyalty of the People’s Congress in the overall leadership of the party; anchors its goals and moves forward firmly, and demonstrates the deeds of the People’s Congress in the overall situation of the service center; guarantees good governance, exercises power according to law, and builds Tongxiang under the rule of law Strengthen the responsibility of the National People’s Congress; make precise and continuous efforts to reflect the strength of the National People’s Congress in hard-core supervision and support; care about the public’s hopes and concerns, and highlight the true nature of the National People’s Congress in ensuring that representatives perform their duties in accordance with the law; keep pace with the times and take active actions , Carry forward the demeanor of the National People’s Congress in the construction of the “four organs”.

Pan Chuandi said that 2023 is the first year to fully study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is the 10th year since the World Internet Conference was held in Tongxiang, the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the “88th Strategy”, and the 30th anniversary of Tongxiang’s withdrawal from a county and establishing it as a city. In the new year, the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress will adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the spirit of the Party’s 20th National Congress and the work conference of the Central People’s Congress, and under the strong leadership of the Tongxiang Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, in accordance with the city’s tenth The decision-making and deployment of the second meeting of the five party congresses focuses on the actions of the year of steady progress and quality improvement, the year of demonstration creation, and the year of overcoming difficulties, focusing on economic boost, momentum improvement, happiness improvement, governance efficiency improvement, and high-level service The overall situation of the center, high-level performance of duties in accordance with the law, high-efficiency aggregation of representative forces, and high-standard self-construction, actively practice and develop the people’s democracy in the whole process, and help continue to create a new situation of digital civilization and common prosperity with high-quality work of the people’s congress. Strive to write a chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Tongxiang.

At the meeting, Huang Huan and Chen Guogen made reports on the work of the Municipal People’s Court and the Municipal People’s Procuratorate respectively.

The main person in charge of the municipal government’s work department, the person in charge of the relevant municipal units, the relevant person in charge of the towns (streets) and the Tongcheng Committee, the main person in charge of the state-owned enterprises directly under the city, and the CPPCC members who attended the second meeting of the 10th CPPCC attended the conference.