Date: 2023-01-04

Views: 225

Source: Fuxin News Network

Responsible editor: Li Yan



Text Size: Large Medium Small



The Second Session of the Seventeenth People’s Congress of Fuxin City Opens

Hu Tao and Zhang Ying attended the opening ceremony

Zhou Pengju delivered a government work report

Fu Zhihong presided over the meeting

On the morning of January 3, the highly anticipated Second Session of the 17th Fuxin People’s Congress was grandly opened at the Municipal Workers’ Cultural Palace. Deputies to the Municipal People’s Congress from all fronts in Fuxin shoulder the trust and trust of the people of the city and gather together with pride to plan the development of Fuxin and paint a better future for Fuxin.

There were 258 delegates present at the conference, meeting the quorum.

The executive chairmen of this conference are Hu Tao, Zhou Pengju, Fu Zhihong, Su Wei, Lin Aimin, Lai Huaping, Ma Yongsheng, Dong Yanchao, Wang Congying, Liu Lin, Liu Jiangyi, Hai Shumei, Liu Yanhong, and Li Zhijun.

The leaders who attended and attended the meeting were Zhang Ying, Liu Chunyan, Wang Yimin, Zhang Jianjun, Zang Baoling, Li Jinhui, Shao Ximo, Sun Yu, Lin Li, Hu Guoyong, Chen Lei, Chen Zhihong, Wang Qixin, Zhang Shihui, Zhao Junlin, Long Zhenhai, Ge Bin, Xu Xian, Gu Dongfang.

Provincial People’s Congress representatives elected work discipline supervision group to attend the meeting.

Fu Zhihong, executive chairman of the bureau and executive chairman of the conference, presided over the opening ceremony.

At 8:30, the conference opened with the majestic national anthem. Zhou Pengju, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and mayor, made a government work report to the conference on behalf of the municipal government.

Looking back on the past year, Zhou Pengju said that in 2022, we will adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and conscientiously implement the spirit of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the previous plenary sessions of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and the Central Economic Work Conference , fully implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection in Liaoning, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, solidly promote high-quality development, serve and integrate into the new development pattern, and resolutely implement the “epidemic must be prevented and the economy must be stabilized” development and safety” work requirements, efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, coordinate development and safety, resolutely implement the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, and conscientiously implement the work arrangements of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government. Under the strong leadership of the Municipal Party Committee, in Under the supervision and support of the Municipal People’s Congress and the Municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference, relying closely on the people of the city, focusing on the goal of creating a “dual demonstration city”, taking the “eight major battles” as a breakthrough, overcoming difficulties, persevering, and vigorously promoting economic and social development. , Steady and positive.

Zhou Pengju pointed out that in 2022, the annual regional GDP is expected to increase by 2.5%; the total industrial output value above the designated size will increase by 6.9%, and the growth rate of added value will be the same as last year; fixed asset investment will increase by 10%; general public budget revenue will increase by 2.1%; The total retail sales of consumer goods increased by 5.5%; the total import and export volume increased by 0.6%; 10,298 new urban jobs were created, the growth rate of per capita disposable income of urban and rural residents was higher than the economic growth rate, and the growth rate of major economic indicators continued to remain higher than the provincial average.

Zhou Pengju said that the hard-won achievements of the past year are rooted in the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping as the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole party, and the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The strong leadership of the provincial government and the municipal party committee benefited from the supervision and support of the Municipal People’s Congress and the Municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference, embodying the ingenuity and hard work of the people of the city.

Zhou Pengju pointed out that 2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Work is critical this year. The expected goal in 2023 is that the regional GDP will increase by more than 6%; the added value of industries above designated size will increase by more than 7%; the investment in fixed assets will increase by more than 15%; the general public budget revenue will increase by about 6.5%; the total retail sales of social consumer goods will increase by 8% Above; the total import and export volume increased by about 7%; the growth rate of per capita disposable income of urban and rural residents was higher than the economic growth rate, and the growth rate of major economic indicators was higher than the average level of the province.

In order to do a good job in government work in 2023, Zhou Pengju said that we must effectively improve the “two capabilities” and do a solid job in the following nine aspects: First, vigorously promote high-quality development, and strive to achieve effective quality improvement and reasonable growth in quantity. The second is to vigorously promote reform and opening up and enhance the vitality of development. The third is to vigorously promote innovation drive and strive to build a modern industrial system. The fourth is to vigorously promote the priority development of agriculture and rural areas and accelerate the pace of rural revitalization. Fifth, vigorously promote green and low-carbon development, and make every effort to build a beautiful Fuxin. The sixth is to vigorously promote urban renewal and create a livable and resilient smart city. The seventh is to vigorously promote the improvement of people’s livelihood and enhance the people’s sense of happiness and gain. The eighth is to vigorously promote social harmony and stability, and improve the effectiveness of urban social governance. The ninth is to vigorously promote the change of work style and comprehensively strengthen the government’s own construction.

Zhou Pengju pointed out that let us unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and under the strong leadership of the Provincial Party Committee, the Provincial Government and the Municipal Party Committee, we will work together at the Municipal People’s Congress, Under the supervision and support of the CPPCC, with firm confidence and hard work, he will show greater responsibility and achievements in the journey of comprehensive revitalization of Liaoning in the new era, and strive to write a chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Fuxin.

The conference reviewed the “Report on the Implementation of Fuxin’s 2022 National Economic and Social Development Plan and the Draft 2023 National Economic and Social Development Plan” and “The Report on Fuxin’s 2022 Budget Implementation and 2023 Budget (Draft)” ; Reviewed in writing the “Report of Fuxin Municipal People’s Government on the Handling of Livelihood Practical Projects in 2022” and “Fuxin Municipal People’s Government’s Report on the Formation of Candidate Projects of People’s Livelihood in 2023”. The meeting also voted and passed the election method for the second meeting of the 17th Municipal People’s Congress, and adopted the method for the composition of relevant special committees.