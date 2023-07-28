Home » The second stage of the LigaPro resumes on August 4
The second stage of the LigaPro resumes on August 4

by admin

Libertad and Emelec will play the first match of the LigaPro, phase 2. Photo: LigaPro

LigaPro advertisement that the resumption of the LigaPro, level 2is scheduled for friday august 4 of 2023.

Liberty and Emelec they will open date 1 at the Reina del Cisne Stadium in Loja.

From this phaseall the matches of the national championship will have a VAR system.

Independent of Vallewas winner from first stage with 34 points. After obtaining the stage, the rayados del Valle classify automatically to the tournament end and the Cup liberators 2024.

Azuayan teams

Deportivo Cuencawill debut next monday august 7. Will visit Liga de Quito for the first date at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium.

Picture colorado expired 2 a 0 to the Quito box in the stage 1 of the LigaPro. The goals of the match were converted by Enzo López and Francisco Mera.

On your part, Gualaceo SC will visit Barcelona SC on sunday august 6 at the Monumental Stadium in Guayaquil.

The ‘Super Guala’ victory 2 to 1 to the bullfighters on the first date of the championship of the phase 1. The goals were converted by Jesús Preciado and Joaquín Vergés. Jonathan Bauman, discounted for the visitors.

