The secret of the emperor’s pheasant in the thousand-yuan banknote unveiled by an associate professor at National Taiwan University

Taiwan has dinosaurs? National Taiwan University associate professor Cai Zhengxiu obtained bird foot fossils from collectors, and confirmed that it is a Phasianidae species of the imperial pheasant on the thousand-yuan banknote. According to the scientific definition, birds are genuine dinosaurs. This is also the first research on bird dinosaurs in Taiwan.

Associate Professor Tsai Ching-hsiu of the Department of Life Sciences at National Taiwan University opened his textbook and pointed out that the scientific definition of dinosaurs is “the offspring of the extinct Triceratops and the most recent common ancestor of living sparrows.” Tsai Ching-hsiu said that no bird fossils have been found in Taiwan. If you want to find fossil evidence of birds, birds are an important group used to define dinosaurs.

The development of paleontological research in Taiwan can be traced back to the period of Japanese occupation. Ichiro Hayasaka, a professor of geology at Taipei Imperial University (the predecessor of National Taiwan University), has a high status in the field of paleontology. After the World War Ichiro Hayasaka and other Japanese scholars left Taiwan one after another, and paleontology research in Taiwan almost stagnated, but in Tainan, the tradition of finding fossils has been passed down naturally.

In order to meet bird and dinosaur fossils, Cai Zhengxiu visited fossil collectors in Tainan City countless times, and finally won the approval of the collectors to donate precious bird foot specimens the size of a little finger. It was judged that the specimen was the Phasianidae species of the national bird Emperor Pheasant on the NT$1,000 banknote. The submission to international journals in 2021 was quickly accepted. This is also the first research in Taiwan to discover bird dinosaurs.

In addition to birds and dinosaurs in the airspace, progress has also been made in the land area. Cai Zhengxiu reviewed the research report published by Ichiro Hayasaka in 1942 and found that Ichiro Hayasaka identified the mandibular fossil as the “genus of cat”. However, Ichiro Hayasaka actually wanted to express the big cat “tiger”. It is speculated that 80 years ago, due to the gap in classification cognition, the two writing methods were the same.

Since the original specimen has disappeared, Cai Zhengxiu spent a lot of effort to find it but found nothing. Only one photo remained, and after a lot of analysis, it was first confirmed last year that Taiwan was once like the animated movie “Adventures on the Ice Field” ( Ice Age), Diego’s character “Sabertooth Tiger” appears.

Taiwan’s paleontological fossils are unearthed in Tainan, and fishing boats hauled out a lot of fossils half a century ago in the Penghu waters. Cai Zhengxiu carefully took out the half-bowl-shaped fossils from the laboratory cabinet, pointing out that these are right whale ear bones.

Cai Zhengxiu said that research in Taiwan has found that the body length of right whales can reach 17 or 18 meters. In addition to being the largest fossil species found in Taiwan, studies have also confirmed that right whales that live in high latitudes in the southern and northern hemispheres pass through the waters of the western Pacific Ocean near Taiwan. This “great channel” communicates with the north and the south.

The movie “Jurassic Park” (Jurassic Park) series is popular all over the world, and the scenes of ferocious dinosaurs biting their prey are shocking. Tsai Zhengxiu said that the film can continue to release sequels, which must be supported by solid research results. He hopes that Taiwan can also build “renewal” Pleistocene Park” (Pleistocene Park), imagine a group of saber-toothed tigers hunting mammoths and rhinos, and beside the world‘s largest 7-meter-long “Taiwan Fengyu Ji Crocodile” lurking in the river and waiting for an opportunity, telling the story of paleontology unique to Taiwan .

The post The secret of the emperor’s pheasant with a thousand yuan banknote unveiled first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

