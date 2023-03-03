Being of public knowledge that in Valledupar only two airlines operateone of these the monopoly of Avianca with flights to Bogotá and vice versa, as well as EasyFly with a round-trip route to Barranquilla, the Municipal Secretariat of Economic Development, Tourism and Environment together with the Chamber of Commerce analyze the issue to mark new companies of air transport.

“One of the decisions was to ask Aeropuertos de Oriente to provide us from the commercial area with information on why the airlines have pulled out of townIf it has been due to the issue of prices, demand or if it is due to the issue of the monopoly that Avianca manages, after that we would go in to review and have a work table with the representatives of all the airlines to see how we can rescue those flights or bring new companies”, said the Secretary of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism of Valledupar, Maria Pia Romero.

He stressed that this It is a very important topic for the Vallenato Festival days and for the entire economy and competitiveness of the city at any time of the year.

He also indicated that regarding the 56 Vallenato Festival They have been articulating with the Vallenato Festival Foundation give you as much promotion as possible to these festivities so that there is a good economic and tourist dynamic in the municipality.