The Secretariat of State asks the defendants for damages of 177 million – News

At the end of her speech in the trial on the management of the funds of the Secretariat of State and the sale of the Palace of London, Professor Paola Severino, who defends the civil party, the Secretariat of State, asked that the defendants be sentenced to compensation for “very serious damages ” moral and reputational, which established at 177 million and 818 thousand euros, necessary according to a technical consultancy for “a campaign to restore the damaged image” at a global level. You also requested a provisional sentence, to be paid immediately upon conviction in the first degree, amounting to 98 million 473 thousand euros, and also that the conditional suspension of the sentence be subject to the payment of compensation. In the trial, financial damages will be requested by APSA.

Meanwhile, the IOR’s civil lawyer, Roberto Lipari, today filed with the Vatican Court the determination of his request for the restitution of the funds that were allegedly stolen by the defendants in the matter at issue in the trial, and which would have affected the 700 million euros contributed in 16 years by the Institute to the needs of the Holy See and set aside by the Secretariat of State. The request for restitution is established at 206 million 493 thousand 665 euros, which are added to the moral damages, for which Lipari has asked the Court for an “equitable settlement”, and the reputational ones, established by an expert opinion at 987 thousand 494 euros.

In her speech, Professor Severino reviewed the facts at the center of the trial “which caused serious damage to the image of the institution”, damage which “is beyond question”. You recalled the oil extraction project in Angola of the Falcon Oil operation, which did not come to fruition, but which “allowed others to access unconditional control of the assets of the Secretariat of State”. The purchase of 45 percent of the London building through Raffaele Mincione’s Athena fund was then “the first case of investment in a closed fund, in which the Secretariat of State was the only investor and subscriber, in which it was attributed the intermediary has all decision-making power”. Everything was “solely functional to give Mincione all autonomy of action, free from any control and interference”. Therefore “the opposite of the ‘cautious’ investments made up to then by the Holy See. According to Severino, “this was the moment of transition, in which the merchants entered the Temple, permitted by the card. Becciu”, then deputy of the Secretariat of State, a step which allowed “to make investments outside of any interference and control”. Mincione’s fund itself, from a commodities fund “becomes a pure hedge fund, and that’s when the to distract resources”.

The same London property “was overvalued by between £101 million and £56 million, with damages to the institution, which had a 45 per cent share, of between £45.5 million and £25.5 million”. In the trial, Severino specified, the Secretariat of State is only asking for moral and image damages, while patrimonial damages will be requested by APSA, to which the Pope has transferred the ownership and management of the assets and funds that were previously of the Secretariat of State. Severino spoke of “investments intended to satisfy the interests of the manager rather than the investor”, of continuous “conflicts of interest”, of “a series of crimes that never stop and that begin with that oil operation not accomplished”. The same transfer of ownership with the other broker Gianluigi Torzi “was motivated by a credit-debt operation between Mincione and Torzi”, while the increase in the value of the property from 230 million pounds to 275 million “is completely unjustified”.

“Finally, the thousand shares with voting rights that Torzi had retained are the ‘highlight’ of the artifices that were created in the affair”, and it is then that the Secretariat of State realizes “that it has acquired an ’empty box’ “, in what “the new substitute Monsignor Pena Parra defined as a via crucis”.

Meanwhile, the emergence of the affair led to the publication of 50 thousand articles in 130 countries around the world with titles such as “Sack in the Vatican”, “Rotten in the Vatican”, “Waste of money for the poor”, “The first section transformed in central for speculative investments”, with comparisons also with the Banco Ambrosiano scandal. And with “a magnitude in the damage to the image of the Secretariat of State which our technical consultancy, carried out by a foreign company, estimated between 97 million and 177 million euros, with an average of 138 million euros, between highest values ​​ever determined for image damage”.

