The Secretary-General of the United Nations criticizes the international failure to protect civilians – Al-Ghad TV

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Wednesday he was working to secure guarantees from both sides of Sudan’s conflict to provide safe passage for humanitarian aid after six truckloads of humanitarian supplies were looted and air strikes in Khartoum undermined a new ceasefire.

“We still need approvals and arrangements to allow the movement of staff and supplies,” Griffiths said from Port Sudan, where a large number of people have fled since fighting broke out between the army and the RSF three weeks ago.

“We will need approvals at the highest level and in a public manner, and we will need to turn these commitments into reliable local arrangements,” he told reporters via video link from Port Sudan.

A Reuters witness said air strikes reverberated in the capital, Khartoum, on Wednesday, despite both sides in the conflict agreeing to a new seven-day ceasefire starting Thursday, undermining the chances of a truce holding.

The United Nations said the conflict had caused a humanitarian crisis, forcing about 100,000 people to flee to neighboring countries with little food or water.

Aid deliveries have stalled in a country where about a third of the population already depends on humanitarian aid. A wider catastrophe may now be brewing, with refugees crossing from Sudan into impoverished neighboring countries.

Griffiths said he was told by the United Nations World Food Program that six trucks heading to Darfur were looted en route despite assurances of safety and security. There was no immediate comment from the World Food Program.

“It’s a volatile environment, so we need those commitments,” Griffiths said.

“It’s not like we’re asking for the impossible,” he added. We require (safe) movement of humanitarian supplies and people. We do it in every other country even without a ceasefire. It is usual in humanitarian work to go where others do not go.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at a press conference in Nairobi that the entire international community must make it clear to the army commander, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and to the leader of the Rapid Support Forces, Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, that the situation is unacceptable.

He also said the two leaders should be pressed to agree a ceasefire, political dialogue and a transition to civilian government.

Dafallah al-Hajj, Al-Burhan’s envoy, said at a press conference in Cairo that the army had agreed to a Saudi-American initiative to hold armistice talks, but there would be no face-to-face discussions with the RSF and communication would be through mediators.

Witnesses told Reuters that the sound of air strikes could be heard in the nearby city of Bahri as night fell.

The duration of previous ceasefire agreements between the army and the Rapid Support Forces ranged between 24 and 72 hours, without any of them being fully adhered to. The power struggle between the two parties erupted in mid-April.

Tens of thousands of residents left the Khartoum region and its neighboring cities, fearing air strikes and the Rapid Support Forces.

Caught between the army’s airstrikes in the sky and the RSF soldiers on the ground, many citizens feel compelled to take sides.

Salma, a resident of Omdurman, said that the relentless fighting prevents her from sleeping at night. “If I hear the (army’s) airstrikes, I feel safe because at least I know that the Rapid Support Forces will not enter my house,” she said. I protested against al-Bashir and the army’s rule, but now they are protecting me.”

Third week of fighting

Several neighborhoods in Khartoum are facing severe shortages of drinking water due to power outages, fuel shortages and damage to facilities.

Alyona Snenko, a spokeswoman for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), said hospitals were of greatest concern after many health facilities had stopped working.

South Sudan’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the mediation efforts led by its president, Salva Kiir, led to the two sides agreeing to a one-week truce from Thursday until May 11, and to naming envoys to participate in peace talks. The current ceasefire is due to expire on Wednesday.

Army fighters bomb positions of Rapid Support Forces units in residential areas of the capital. The conflict extended to the Darfur region, western Sudan.

Neither the army commanders nor the leaders of the Rapid Support Forces have shown any sign of backing down from their positions, and neither side appears capable of achieving a quick victory. The army and the Rapid Support Forces shared power as part of an internationally backed transition to democratic civilian rule that was supposed to lead to free elections and the formation of a civilian government.

The fighting has now entered its third week and is mainly taking place in the capital, Khartoum, one of the largest cities on the African continent. The conflict has killed hundreds, and Sudan’s health ministry said on Tuesday that 550 people had been killed and 4,926 wounded.