Home News The secrets of homemade bread. The best way to enjoy it? With friends and family
News

The secrets of homemade bread. The best way to enjoy it? With friends and family

by admin
The secrets of homemade bread. The best way to enjoy it? With friends and family

What are the secrets of good bread? And how is it done at home? This was the theme of the appointment “Bread with bread, wine with wine” by Ein Prosit with expert bakers Davide Longoni, Gae Saccoccio and Roberto Notarnicola. The event was in memory of Omar Monestier, the director of Messaggero Veneto, who passed away. last August 1. A tribute that the organizers of Ein Prosit wanted to reserve for him because he had always been very attentive to the food and wine proposal featured by Ein Prosit, both in its summer and autumn versions

02:12

See also  The cat Dado got lost in via Barozzi, in Belluno: reward to those who find him

You may also like

Accidents in the mountains, cyclists on the ground...

Struggling to compose the chapter of building a...

Government at work on the bill decree: 5...

Ivrea, high schools in the square to be...

Deputies to the 20th National Congress of the...

Pit stop shoes for Giorgia Meloni, from the...

Žʤ ܶŻɹ _йҾŻ

A seventeen year old was seriously beaten by...

Bottura is a director and Agli Amici brings...

Meloni Government: Made in Italy, food sovereignty, merit....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy