What are the secrets of good bread? And how is it done at home? This was the theme of the appointment “Bread with bread, wine with wine” by Ein Prosit with expert bakers Davide Longoni, Gae Saccoccio and Roberto Notarnicola. The event was in memory of Omar Monestier, the director of Messaggero Veneto, who passed away. last August 1. A tribute that the organizers of Ein Prosit wanted to reserve for him because he had always been very attentive to the food and wine proposal featured by Ein Prosit, both in its summer and autumn versions

02:12