The security agreement for the MIO was finally signed

It has become a custom in Cali for users of the MÍO Massive System to express their concern about the insecurity they suffer inside the stations and buses of the system.

This has to do with the daily acts of violence, thefts, intimidation and attacks with all kinds of weapons in the Massive Integrated of the West.

Given this, Jimmy Dranguet Rodríguez, leader of the district security portfolio, announced the news that the Cali community had been waiting for months ago.

It is about the subscription of the tripartite agreement between the Metropolitan Police, the Secretary of Security and Justice and Metrocali, with which a foot of force will be available dedicated to reinforcing security in the stations and buses of the MIO Mass Transportation System.

“We have scheduled for next Wednesday, July 5, under the leadership of the mayor Jorge Iván Ospina, to begin with the entire deployment of our uniformed personnel in the stations and terminals of the Mass Transportation System -MIO to generate greater security and protection of life. and integrity of the more than 300,000 people from Cali that are transported every day on the MIO”, said Dranguet.

“We made a great effort with Metrocali, the Police and the Secretary of Security and Justice, led by the mayor. We already have all the resources and on June 28 it was possible to sign that tripartite agreement between the three aforementioned entities. Next Wednesday we will carry out the entire deployment of our uniformed officers in the different Police stations to generate greater protection for all Cali residents,” added the Secretary of Security and Justice of Cali.

During the official presentation of the signing of this agreement, details will be given about its validity, the personnel arranged by the Police and the Secretary of Security and Justice.

In addition to the resources that were appraised to reinforce the MIO Seguro strategy, which will provide greater security to users of the public transport system in the capital of the Valley.

Data:

1. With this plan, surveillance cameras will be increased, which will have facial recognition for constant monitoring from the Metrocali and Police rooms, both inside and around the stations.

2. Vehicle routes will be carried out along the main roads to avoid inappropriate use of the exclusive lanes of the MIO and guarantee the safety and coexistence of the more than 300,000 users who use the mass transport system daily.

3. Officials from the Undersecretariat for Inspection, Surveillance and Control will carry out interventions on informal sales within the stations.

4. The Army will collaborate in some mass takeovers, together with the Prosecutor’s Office, in order to provide the MIO with the necessary mechanisms to provide security to users.

How much money will MINE and other mass transportation in the country receive?

The most important mass transportation systems in Colombia will receive one billion pesos from the National Government, based on the Budget Addition

This amount was included among the investment resources, which will be transferred to the country’s mass transportation systems, including the MIO.

Money that will serve to improve their operation, clear up their debts to a certain extent, and improve the conditions of their infrastructure.

For the present 2023, $16.9 trillion were added to the Nation’s budget; broken down into $9.1 trillion for investment, $7.3 trillion for operation and $500 billion for debt.

Keep in mind:

In Cali, a project was approved that allowed Metrocali to make use of resources pledged from the gasoline surcharge for a value of $1.3 billion, among more resources from other items.

In this sense, the resources from the Nation will be of great help to activate Metrocali’s most significant initiatives: fleet purchase and debt payment.

But this money would be delivered on one condition: that the contracts with private operators be renegotiated.

The community and the media will be informed shortly about the details of the presentation of this agreement, including the date, time and place of the event.

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

