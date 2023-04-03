Members of the Security cabinet of President Nayib Bukele do not agree on the total number of people integrated into the gangs and their collaborators.

Spokesmen and the President of the Republic himself assure that the measure will be maintained until the last gang member is behind bars.

The question of how many gang members there are in the country arises when the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Gustavo Villatoro, during an appearance on the interview program “Frente a Frente”, of the Salvadoran Telecorporation (TCS), said that there are few more arrested of 66 thousand 400 criminals and that there was still 35 percent to be captured.

Villatoro maintained that his figures only refer to members of criminal structures and not to those people who would have the position of “collaborator”, in what could be a persecution with no end in sight.

“Members we need 35 percent of the registration that we have, there is a social base … it may be that this was not among the 76,600 that we had,” he said.

A month ago, the Minister of Defense, Francis Merino Monroy, assured that some 30,000 gang members still had to be detained, while in November 2022, the deputy director of the National Civil Police, David Reyes Palacios, testified before the Committee against the Torture of the United Nations that in El Salvador there are at least 118,000 members of the gangs.

Estimates indicated that there were more than 77,000 gang members of the MS-13, some 21,000 members of the “Southern 18; and “more than 20,000 members” of the “18 revolutionaries,” which would make approximately 118,000 members of those groups.

At the end of the first year of the emergency regime, it is not clear how many gang members there are or when the suspension of constitutional guarantees will end, something that the government says depends on the “last gang member behind bars.”