“The security during the development of the Fiesta del Mar was a complete success”: District

The inter-institutional team made up of the different district agencies was key to the development of cultural, gastronomic and musical activities, carried out without setbacks.

During the festivities there were no events to regret and the authorities applied 136 subpoenas for violations of the National Code of Citizen Security and Coexistence.

A part of tranquility and as a total success were cataloged the strategic security actions led by the District Mayor’s Office of Santa Martathrough a Unified Command Post with the authoritiesto guarantee security and avoid any disturbance of public order during the celebration of the Fiesta del Mar.

As directed by Mayor Virna Johnsona team inter-institutional made up of the different district dependencies, Metropolitan Police, National Army, Colombian Migration, Coast Guard, Firefighters and Civil Defense, was key for the development of activities cultural, gastronomic and musicalmade in the Camellón de la Bahía, Historic Center and El RodaderoThey had no mishaps.

It may interest you: Folkloric Parade of the Fiesta del Mar 2023 in Santa Marta

“This is a team effort and we give a part of peace of mind to the Samarians and tourists. They were the best Fiestas del Mar we have ever had. We have the support of 1,200 police officers who guarded the streets, beaches and tourist influx areas,” said Security Secretary Bladimir Torres.

AfterFor his part, Colonel Yasid Montaño, commander of the Metropolitan Police reported the capture of 36 people for different crimes and the seizure of 5 firearms.

“More than 56,000 background checks were requested on people and vehicle searches, 52 sharp weapons seized and 136 subpoenas applied for violating Law 1801,” said the official.

The District Administration will continue to work hand in hand with the authorities to strengthen security actions and consolidate Santa Marta as a safe destination for Samaria and tourists.

It may interest you: Santa Marta at Fiesta del Mar

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

