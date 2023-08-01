Home » “The security during the development of the Fiesta del Mar was a complete success”: District
News

“The security during the development of the Fiesta del Mar was a complete success”: District

by admin

The inter-institutional team made up of the different district agencies was key to the development of cultural, gastronomic and musical activities, carried out without setbacks.

During the festivities there were no events to regret and the authorities applied 136 subpoenas for violations of the National Code of Citizen Security and Coexistence.

A part of tranquility and as a total success were cataloged the strategic security actions led by the District Mayor’s Office of Santa Martathrough a Unified Command Post with the authoritiesto guarantee security and avoid any disturbance of public order during the celebration of the Fiesta del Mar.

As directed by Mayor Virna Johnsona team inter-institutional made up of the different district dependencies, Metropolitan Police, National Army, Colombian Migration, Coast Guard, Firefighters and Civil Defense, was key for the development of activities cultural, gastronomic and musicalmade in the Camellón de la Bahía, Historic Center and El RodaderoThey had no mishaps.

It may interest you: Folkloric Parade of the Fiesta del Mar 2023 in Santa Marta

“This is a team effort and we give a part of peace of mind to the Samarians and tourists. They were the best Fiestas del Mar we have ever had. We have the support of 1,200 police officers who guarded the streets, beaches and tourist influx areas,” said Security Secretary Bladimir Torres.

AfterFor his part, Colonel Yasid Montaño, commander of the Metropolitan Police reported the capture of 36 people for different crimes and the seizure of 5 firearms.

“More than 56,000 background checks were requested on people and vehicle searches, 52 sharp weapons seized and 136 subpoenas applied for violating Law 1801,” said the official.

The District Administration will continue to work hand in hand with the authorities to strengthen security actions and consolidate Santa Marta as a safe destination for Samaria and tourists.

See also  The 2022 Beijing New Year's Day is officially launched, and 10 million yuan of New Year's coupons will be issued – yqqlm

It may interest you: Santa Marta at Fiesta del Mar

You may also like

Is a gold-backed BRICS currency possible?

DJ Iván Duque

The 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu: Igniting the...

Cannabis clubs should pay attention to the protection...

Fernando Villavicencio made tours despite threats

Labor Crisis in Florida: Controversial Immigration Law Threatens...

5,000 Silesians make a pilgrimage to the Mariendom...

An entire family died after being hit by...

New drone strike forces Moscow airport closure

Yancheng Takes Action to Implement General Secretary Xi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy