The security force ends the orgy of a delinquent in the city of Sale

A police inspector working within the regional security in the city of Sale was forced, at dawn today, Friday, April 28, to use his functional weapon in a security intervention to arrest a 33-year-old person, with a criminal record, who was in a state of drugging and strong impulsiveness and exposed the security of citizens and the safety of police employees to a serious threat. And imminent use of white weapons.

A police patrol intervened to arrest the suspect, who was in an advanced state of anesthesia and making noise in the public street, but he refused to comply and confronted the security forces with knives, forcing the police inspector to use his functional weapon and fire a warning shot, before hitting the suspect with a second bullet.

This forced use of a functional weapon enabled the suspect to be neutralized and arrested, to be kept in the local hospital under medical guard pending judicial investigation that takes place under the supervision of the competent Public Prosecution; In order to reveal all the circumstances, circumstances and backgrounds of this case.