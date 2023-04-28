Home » The security force ends the orgy of a delinquent in the city of Sale
News

The security force ends the orgy of a delinquent in the city of Sale

by admin
The security force ends the orgy of a delinquent in the city of Sale
Image: archive

Hespress from RabatFriday, April 28, 2023 – 16:08

A police inspector working within the regional security in the city of Sale was forced, at dawn today, Friday, April 28, to use his functional weapon in a security intervention to arrest a 33-year-old person, with a criminal record, who was in a state of drugging and strong impulsiveness and exposed the security of citizens and the safety of police employees to a serious threat. And imminent use of white weapons.

A police patrol intervened to arrest the suspect, who was in an advanced state of anesthesia and making noise in the public street, but he refused to comply and confronted the security forces with knives, forcing the police inspector to use his functional weapon and fire a warning shot, before hitting the suspect with a second bullet.

This forced use of a functional weapon enabled the suspect to be neutralized and arrested, to be kept in the local hospital under medical guard pending judicial investigation that takes place under the supervision of the competent Public Prosecution; In order to reveal all the circumstances, circumstances and backgrounds of this case.

National Security Career Weapon Sala
See also  Hua Xuejian hosted a video conference on the city's epidemic prevention and control and the current key work deployment-City and State Selection- Hunan Online

You may also like

Close-up: “A strong motherland is our strong backing!”...

Pope turns against nationalism in Hungary | Current...

Organization of elections: these tips from Faure Gnassingbé...

Is it possible to fall in love with...

Premiere in Hamburg: Langnese and Nico Santos ring...

US March PCE released!The three major US stock...

Autopistas del Café implements measures to improve service...

New revision procedures at the BFH – NWB...

Clashes broke out with the occupation army in...

At Least 19 People Killed in Russian Attacks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy