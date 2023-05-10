“The security measure that gave rise to the cause for the suspension of the governor has expired”

Luz Yolima Herrera Martínez, head of the legal office of the Ministry of the Interior, in an official letter signed on May 10, 20223, said that “the security measure that gave rise to the grounds for suspension of the governor of the department of Chocó, contained in the numeral 1 of article 132 of Law 2200 of 2022, lost validity”.

In this way, he responded to the request for clarification submitted by Farlin Perea Rentería.

Likewise, the official of the legal office of the Ministry of the Interior recalls that “By means of official letter No. 166/2023, of May 9, 2023, Magistrate Jaime Andrés Velasco, promptly answered the query of the petitioner Farlin Perea Rentería, where he indicates that: “At the hearing on April 17, 2023, it was clearly specified that the insurance measures have an express purpose in accordance with article 308 of the C of PP, and have a defined duration in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 1 of article 307 of the same procedural rule, Therefore, by full law it is understood that its existence is tied to its validity.. In other words, this implies that, once the period of effectiveness established by the procedural norm -1 year- is fulfilled, and the prosecution does not request its extension on time, the measure is without effect”.