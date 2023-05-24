Home » The Security Patterns of the Guidelines on the technical interoperability of the PAs have been updated
News

The Security Patterns of the Guidelines on the technical interoperability of the PAs have been updated

by admin

Regarding the OAuth2 standard, although in the LG Security API (Guidelines Technologies and standards for the security of interoperability through APIs of information systems) the same refers to the REST technology, it should be noted that to ensure the protection of the investments made by the PA there are no impediments to the application of the OAuth2 standard even in the case of use of SOAP technology.

In this regard, we take the opportunity to recall that although SOAP technology allows the application of different transport protocols, the application of the WS-I Basic Profile foreseen in LG Technical Interoperability (Guidelines on the technical interoperability of Public Administrations) limits this choice to the use of the HTTP transport protocol only (see 4.7.2 HTTP Transport in Basic Profile Version 1.1).

Considering what has been highlighted above, it should be noted that the PAs MAY use the OAuth2 standard in combination with SOAP technology by providing:

  • – authentication of the calling client at the HTTP transport level using the OAuth2 standard;
  • – to use SOAP and, in general, the WS-* stack for the remaining exchange needs, for example the use of WS-Security SAML Profile.
See also  To act is to bare the soul, letting the emotion out: Di Pietro

You may also like

INDES presents “Maqui” and “Volco”, the official mascots...

Space for biodiversity in the organic fields of...

Gobernación del Valle complies with Pance

They question the interest of the TSE in...

Vladivostok turned into China’s domestic trade port?The reality...

Best Universities – El Diario

Furious motorist attacks environmentalists: stopped by police in...

Milena Mayorga welcomes Fold App

What comes for Uribe after the preclusion and...

Empowering the industrial chain to “strive in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy