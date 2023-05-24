The Security Patterns of the Guidelines on the technical interoperability of the PAs have been updated

Regarding the OAuth2 standard, although in the LG Security API (Guidelines Technologies and standards for the security of interoperability through APIs of information systems) the same refers to the REST technology, it should be noted that to ensure the protection of the investments made by the PA there are no impediments to the application of the OAuth2 standard even in the case of use of SOAP technology.

In this regard, we take the opportunity to recall that although SOAP technology allows the application of different transport protocols, the application of the WS-I Basic Profile foreseen in LG Technical Interoperability (Guidelines on the technical interoperability of Public Administrations) limits this choice to the use of the HTTP transport protocol only (see 4.7.2 HTTP Transport in Basic Profile Version 1.1).

Considering what has been highlighted above, it should be noted that the PAs MAY use the OAuth2 standard in combination with SOAP technology by providing: