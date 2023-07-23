The seduction of the copy: a journey through the art of Marcel Duchamp – Venice

Marcel Duchamp, L.H.O.O.Q., September 1964. Graphite and gouache over color offset print on paper. Edition 3 of 35. Attilio Codognato Collection, Venice. © Marcel Duchamp, by SIAE 2023

Venezia – In the autumn of the Peggy Guggenheim Collection Marcel Duchamp’s star shines. Starting on 14 October, a major exhibition will pay homage to one of the most original and influential protagonists of 20th-century art at Palazzo Venier dei Leoni. About 60 works are arriving from prestigious Italian and American institutions such as the National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rome, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York, as well as from the Duchamp Estate and from important private collections such as that of the Venetian Attilio Codognato, who in the 1970s was among the first Italians to take an interest in the artist’s production. To these will be added the masterpieces acquired by Peggy Guggenheim, linked to Duchamp by a long and sincere friendship. Curated by Paul B. Franklin, an independent scholar active in Paris and one of the leading experts on Duchamp, the exhibition will present iconic works such as Nude (sketch), Sad young man on a train(1911) e Box in a suitcase (1935-41), but also works less known to the general public.

What is Art? Duchamp wondered this for a lifetime, radically questioning everything that before him was absolute certainty. Ironic, provocative, enigmatic, he put on a mustache Gioconda, insisted on exhibiting a urinal at the Grand Central Palace in New York, played with words and images, with gender and sex. He destroyed the idea of ​​the uniqueness of the work and deprived the figure of the artist of all sacredness. Like no other before, he has brought the spectator into the heart of the creative process, recognizing him the right to activate the work with a single glance, to decree whether it belongs or does not belong to the artistic sphere. Without Duchamp much of the art of the last hundred years would never have existed.

Ranging along a chronological arc between 1911 and 1968, Marcel Duchamp and the seduction of the copy goes to the heart of the French artist’s research. By reproducing his works with different techniques, in different sizes and limited editions, Duchamp demonstrates that sometimes duplicates and originals offer a similar aesthetic pleasure. It is exactly in this way that he redefines the essence of the work of art and, by extension, the identity of the artist. Exploring the innovative and varied ways in which Duchamp quotes himself over the course of his long career, the exhibition stages a dialogue between the artist’s works, an essential exercise – as claimed by himself – to understand the aesthetic project.

Marcel Duchamp, Box in a Suitcase (Boîte-en-Valise), 1935-1941. Leather suitcase containing miniature copies, color reproductions and a photograph of the artist’s works with additions in pencil, watercolor and ink. Peggy Guggenheim Collection, Venice (Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, New York) © Association Marcel Duchamp, by SIAE 2022. Photo Matteo De Fina

The ideal fulcrum of the exhibition is the masterpiece of Box-in-suitcase (box in suitcase, 1935-41) recently restored at the Opificio delle Pietre Dure: a surprising portable museum containing 69 miniature replicas and reproductions of Duchamp’s work, an extreme parody of art and creative mechanisms that strikes at the heart of the very idea of ​​a museum. Peggy Guggenheim bought it shortly after its creation directly from the artist, her friend and adviser.

The two had met in Paris in the 1920s and when, in 1938, the American collector opened her first gallery in London, Duchamp did not fail to help her: it was he who introduced her to the artists and taught her, as she herself recounted in her autobiography A life for art (Rizzoli, 1998), “the difference between abstract and surrealist art”. In the same book, about the Box-in-suitcase Peggy says: “I often thought it would be a lot of fun to go and spend a weekend carrying that suitcase instead of the usual bag that was considered indispensable”.

Marcel Duchamp and the seduction of the copy is scheduled at the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice from 14 October 2023 to 18 March 2024.

