The Colombian Geological Service (SGC) reported this Saturday morning that the seismic activity associated with rock fracturing within the Nevado del Ruiz volcanic edifice continues in the southwestern sector of the volcano at depths between 2 and 4 km, a distance from the crater similar to those reported in previous days.

In the course of this April 7, 3,400 events were recorded, with a maximum magnitude of 2.3 on the Richter scale, corresponding to the earthquake at 11:23 a.m. Similarly, for this April 8, until 9 a.m. am, around 800 events were recorded.

In addition, the activity related to the movement of fluids inside the volcanic conduits has been accompanied by pulsating and continuous emissions of ash, confirmed through web cameras used for volcanic monitoring and reports from the inhabitants of La Cabaña in the municipality. de Murillo, in the department of Tolima, which confirmed that the maximum height of the gas and/or ash column was 1500 m, with a dispersion direction between southeast and northeast. Likewise, there was a report of thermal anomalies located in the Arenas crater.

It is important to note that the level of activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano has remained ORANGE, although it can fluctuate without this meaning that it has returned to a lower level. In the event of an acceleration of processes suggesting an imminent eruption or the eruption itself occurring, the activity level will be changed to red.

However, the SGC has reminded the community of the importance of remaining calm, following all the instructions of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) and local authorities, and being attentive to the information provided by the Service Colombian Geology on the evolution of the state of the volcano.