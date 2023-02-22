25.5.2021. The Roman Ruby-ter was assured by the defense that B. “is absolutely prevented from appearing” due to his “highly compromised health with a general worsening of the clinical picture”. After Siena, Rome also capitulates: it removes the judicial corruption of B. and Apicella, postponed to a new trial from 2 November, and proceeds against the singer for perjury.

26.5. B. now suffers from “long Covid”: after 4 unsuccessful hearings, even the Milanese Ruby-ter is postponed to 8 September.

June. Long Covid is shortening and B. is back in great shape for the municipal campaign: flurry of telephone interventions for FI candidates.

July. He moved with Fascina to Villa Certosa, where in a month he received: Galliani for the final of the European football championship, the goalkeeper Donnarumma, Meloni, La Russa (“Silvio started driving the electric machine like a madman to take us to around the park, taking the curves like a Formula 1 driver”), Ibrahimovic, Salvini, Casini and Malagò.

26.8. The resumption of the trials is approaching and B. suffers a heart ache: hospitalized twice in ten days at the San Raffaele.

8.9. At the Milan trial, which has been stopped for three and a half months, the lawyers file substantial medical documentation which describes him as a human larva with very serious physical-psychological-health problems and in need of a long “absolute rest” due to atrial fibrillation and more. This time the prosecutors oppose: “We saw the defendant racing around Sardinia in a kart with other leaders. His pathologies are compatible with old age. If he didn’t have a pool of top-level lawyers and doctors, he’d be on trial.” The Court orders a medico-legal report to establish his real psycho-physical conditions and in the meantime postpones the trial.

16.9. B. writes to the Court: “The psychiatric report is detrimental to my history and reputation”, “it demonstrates a prejudice against me and makes me well understand what the outcome of this unfair trial will be… Proceed in my absence”. No more expertise or impediments.

6.10. Barbara Guerra speaks: “Elegant dinners? I laugh, we are not joking. Silvio ruined our lives”. And Alessandra Sorcinelli: “I will tell the judges the truth about the parties in Arcore”.

20.10. La Guerra reveals to the judges: “The day after my presence in the courtroom, Silvio telephoned me to invite me to Arcore and I refused: his tones were not very friendly”. And Sorcinelli: “He called me too, but I didn’t answer. I’m small compared to such a powerful man: I’m a little scared”. B. let it be known that he could be questioned “taking into account health“. Meanwhile, he is running for President of the Republic.

21.10. After 20 months of postponements for 8 legitimate impediments, the judges of the Sienese Ruby-ter enter the council chamber. B.’s lawyers try to block them by asking to hear other witnesses and announcing the recusal of the entire panel. But the Tribunal rejects the request and – surprise! – acquitted B. and the pianist Mariani (condemned by the other constituency for perjury) of judicial corruption: the 289,000 dollars paid by B. were the result of “a consolidated relationship of a professional nature” with “veins of ‘friendship’ support … The existence of such false testimony is not unequivocally indicative of the existence of a corruptive agreement”. B. paid the fake witness Mariani because he played well (and didn’t sing).

3.11. The Court of Milan, contradicting 14 other judges, accepts the request presented in 2019 by B.’s lawyers and declares the statements made in Ruby 1 and 2 by 18 Olgettines heard as witnesses and not as suspects unusable. Thus false witnesses evaporate and judicial corruption is in danger.

12.11. Polanco, who had promised to spill the beans, announces that she will keep silent: why confess a false testimony that has now vanished?

1.12. War and Sorcinelli also seal their mouths: no spontaneous declarations about B.’s orgies and money.

14.1.2022. Salvini and Meloni nominate B. for the Presidency of the Republic because he is “the right figure to hold the High Office with the authority and experience that the country deserves”. Then unfortunately the less authoritative Mattarella is re-elected.

21.3. B. and Fascina fake a wedding at Villa Gernetto.

17.11. The Court of Rome declares Apicella’s false testimony time-barred and acquits both him and B. of judicial corruption. Reason: the singer gave “false testimony” speaking of “very normal dinners”, devoid of any sexual connotation”, but the money that B. gave him (500 thousand euros, plus two interest-bearing loans of 40 and 100 thousand, plus a house worth 280,000, plus a monthly salary of 3,100 until 2016), “while arousing more than a suspicion of the existence of a tacit and implicit ‘pact’ between the defendants”, are not enough to demonstrate “a corruptive agreement”, given the “long-standing personal relationship … characterized by multiple ‘favoritisms’ by Berlusconi … like an indestructible solidarity pact”.

15.2.2023. The Court of Milan acquits B. and the 28 co-defendants of Ruby-ter because the hired false witnesses had not been heard as co-defendants with the right to remain silent and lie. All his loved ones, in the family, in Parliament and in the media, rejoice at “the end of the long judicial ordeal”. Isn’t that a bit painful for you too?