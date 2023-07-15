“The SEM is all of us” – El Diario

The municipal Emergency Medical System (SEM) is an articulation that is made between all the entities in charge of coordinating the rescue or help to the community. The Secretary of Health and Social Security of the industrial municipality, Viviana Romero explained: “Today the launch of this important system is being launched, as well as the single number #330 for emergencies, which all the inhabitants of Dosquebradas can access from their mobile or landline phone.” .

The ambulance companies attached to this SEM committed to 10 vehicles. Everything will be handled through an internal regulation. “Here we have all worked, we have been working for four months on everything related to the formation of the SEM, which is not only the municipal mayor’s office, but also the Santa Mónica Hospital, Transit, Health and Government secretaries, Civil Defense, Community and Firefighters, ‘We are all the SEM’”, the secretary stated.

The SEM will work 24/7 in both urban and rural areas. “When I arrived at this portfolio at the end of February, I found out that Dosquebradas had withdrawn from the regional SEM and we set about the task of having a municipal one in record time,” Romero concluded. Special thanks were given to the Civil Defense and to the companies Salud Élite Pereira, Rescate Pereira, Emergencias Médicas Guadalupe, Unidad Vital, Emergencias 911, Orión Médica SAS, who from the outset said yes to supporting the project.

In the middle of the presentation

It cannot be overlooked that in the CAM square, the health and government authorities converged at the same time, as well as the groups of students who came from different public schools to demonstrate against the disorder that exists with the hiring of the cleaning staff. For this reason, the master of ceremonies had to speak out and call attention to the young people who were making a fuss when he named any part of the SEM project. “We want to make a call to the students…”, but while they were talking to them they answered: “Pin one, pin two, pin three…”, to the rhythm of a tambora.

The implementation of the SEM was always accompanied by the protest of the students.

the special guest

Mauricio Hoyos, delegate of the Pan American Health Organization commented: “We recognize this great effort and commitment of the municipal authority to implement Resolution 926 of 2017, by which pre-hospital care that saves lives is efficiently organized and managed.”

Given

At the dispatch center there will be four people from the Ministry of Health.

