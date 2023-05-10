The Senate approved the reduction of vacations for congressmen

The Senate of the Republic approved on Tuesday, May 9, the bill to reduce vacations for congressmen with 82 votes in favor of the bill, whose presentation was by David Luna, belonging to Cambio Radical.

This is one of the proposals that had the most momentum since the beginning of the legislative period in 2022, which aims to “reconnect this Congress with public opinion by demonstrating its interest in carrying out a greater legislative exercise and political control,” according to Moon.

Two debates remain pending in the House of Representatives for the bill to pass to presidential sanction and the deadline for discussions is June 20.

heated debate

In the afternoon of Tuesday, May 9, the debate on the Draft Legislative Act 002 of 2022 was held to reduce the vacation period of congressmen, so that they return on January 16 and not on March 16.

The constitutional reforms were discussed in extra periods and the motion of Carlos Fernando Motoa, from Cambio Radical, to modify one of the clauses in the document was first rejected.

Another topic that was rejected in the corporation was the proposal of Paloma Valencia, from the Democratic Center, so that “only ordinary laws of congressional origin can be processed and advance political control debates or public hearings” in the extra sessions.

Finally, the project was approved unanimously in the Senate with 82 votes in favor and none against so that the vacation period in Congress ends on February 16, one month earlier than usual, with the two debates in the Chamber pending. .

“Congress needs to reconnect”

Through his Twitter account, Senator David Luna stressed that the initiative aims to stop congressmen from having some benefits that were highly criticized by citizens.

“We continue advancing, we only have two debates left in the House of Representatives, where we hope they will be urgently scheduled. Congress needs to reconnect with public opinion, reducing its privileges”, wrote the senator from Cambio Radical.

Another congresswoman who spoke out after the approval was Lilian Benavides: “In plenary session of the Senate we approved a draft legislative act of which I am a co-author and that modifies article 138 of the Political Constitution to reduce the vacation period of congress. There are two debates left for it to be a constitutional reform ”.

The project is still at risk

One of the problems with the project to reduce the vacations of the congressmen is that the time would not be enough for it to prosper in the two remaining debates in the Chamber.

The warning was made by the representative for Cambio Radical, Julio César Triana: “One more frustration for sending a good message to Colombians and it is the one that takes the longest time for political control and for the analysis and discussion of the norms; even many of them on the initiative of the congressmen themselves”.

It should be remembered that on four occasions the constitutional reform project was sunk in Congress, despite the fact that it had the support of various parties with different political positions. with Infobae

