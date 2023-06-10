The sentence of a woman imprisoned on the charge of double murder was annulled

The Peshawar High Court accepted the appeal against the sentence of the woman who was sentenced to life imprisonment twice in the double murder case and declared the sentence null and void.

Web Desk: According to the police, the woman had killed a female relative and her 2-year-old child. A case of double murder has been registered against the woman in Jabr police station in Mardan. Bar was sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 4 lakh.

An appeal was filed in the Peshawar High Court against the sentence on behalf of the woman.

The court annulled the woman’s sentence and ordered the case to be transferred to the subordinate court again.

The court has also issued an order to conduct an inquiry regarding the mental illness of the accused.