Fall – Scott Man working on the sequel to one of the cinematic cases of 2022

Fall – released in August 2022 in the United States and in October in Italy, by BIM Distribuzione – grossed around 22 million dollars against a budget of just 5, becoming one of the many cinematic cases of 2022 attributable to the horrorthriller genre. In recent weeks the film has then landed on Netflix internationally – in Italy, however, it is not yet available – by entering the top ten most viewed products on the platform and becoming one of the flagship projects in the catalogue. An extraordinary success, therefore, exclusively the result of word of mouth and marketing, since the film was not publicized in a striking way.

The “free advertising” obtained by Fall he then pushed, as mentioned, the production team to bet on a second chapter. According to some rumors reported by Deadlinethe British production house Tea Shop Productions and the director of the first film, Scott Mannwould in fact be putting some ideas in the pipeline, in an attempt to find one story capable of shocking the audience even more – obviously always set at very high altitudes. The sequel, therefore, will tell a independent story from the first chapter but equally compelling. Fallin fact, follows the story of Becky e Shiloh – played by Grace Caroline Currey and Virginia Gardner – two friends who share a passion for climbing, who decide to do an almost impossible feat: climb an old radio tower in the desert. Unfortunately, though, the two girls will get stuck on top of the building, without food or water, and they will have to find a way to survive at an altitude of 700 meters. An adrenaline-pumping story with a strong visual impact, praised by critics for the atmosphere and suspense it manages to create. Some spectators, in fact, have moved away from the room due to the strong sense of vertigo experienced during the screening. Other elements appreciated by the critics were then the regia at Scott Mann (The Tournament, Bus 657, Final Score) and the incredible performances of the two protagonists. So all that remains is to wait more updates on the sequelof which no further details have been revealed – at the moment it is not even clear whether it will be released in theaters or directly streaming.