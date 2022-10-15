On the afternoon of October 14th, a series of press conferences on the theme of “Forging a New Changzhou and Contributing to a New Era” focused on Tianning District, Zhonglou District and Changzhou Economic Development Zone in recent years to build quality new cities and build intelligent manufacturing highlands.
Tianning: Building a Benchmark City of “Strong, Rich, Beautiful and High”
It is the diligent pursuit of Tianning District to build a “strong, rich, beautiful and high” benchmark city. Over the years, Tianning District has always implemented the new development concept completely, accurately and comprehensively, and painted a beautiful picture of “strong, rich, beautiful and high” quality new Tianning with excellent results.
Focus on industrial development and strengthen innovation drive. Aerospace Cloud Network and Haier Kaos, two dual-cross-platform leading enterprises have settled down and operated, and the inspection and testing industrial park ranks first among similar parks in the country. Hengfeng Copper Material and Tiansheng New Material undertake the national “863” plan project, Wujin Stainless has been nominated twice for the China Industry Awards, Guodian Changzhou won the China Patent Gold Award, Changzhou Siyao won the second prize of the National Science and Technology Progress Award. There are 54 champion, specialized and new “little giant” enterprises.
Promote the complementary, coordinated, and integrated development of urban and rural areas. Promote the eastward expansion and integrated development of Tianning Economic Development Zone, and advance the provincial high-tech industrial development zone. The popularity of Tianning New Town has gathered, and Phoenix New Town has been reborn. Press the “fast-forward button” for the revival of the old city, the north and south squares of the railway station will re-display the landmark style, and the Qingguo Lane historical and cultural block will be grandly opened, highlighting the quality and charm of the city.
Adhere to ecological priority and green development. The 14.7-kilometer Fenghuang New City Huandao Road is fully connected, demonstrating the transition from “industrial rust belt” to “urban show belt”. The improvement of the style and appearance of Jiaoxi Ancient Town has been fully launched, and municipal-level beautiful villages such as Chajiawan, Moujia Village, and Fengbei Village have become Internet celebrity check-in places. The Longyou River has transformed from the former “Longxugou” to the current “reception room”. 7 high-quality roads including Zhulin North Road show “high value”, and Cuizhu Park and Rose Park show a “new attitude”, allowing the city to change scenery and see green through windows.
Promote high-quality, balanced, and inclusive sharing of public services. On March 25, 2021, Premier Li Keqiang visited Fuqiang New Village in person and fully affirmed Tianning’s community service and “one old and one young” work. In ten years, 5.37 billion yuan has been invested in education, and compulsory education has moved from “basic balance” to “quality balance”. The installation of elevators in old communities took the lead in breaking the ice. Up to now, 63 elevators have been installed to a high standard; a total of 14,000 households in shanty towns have been renovated, and 36 old communities have been renovated, benefiting 24,000 residents.
Clock Tower: The Rise of the Main City
In the past ten years, the clock tower has focused on the rise of competition, and the change in position has been eye-catching. GDP exceeded the 80 billion yuan mark, with 3% of the city’s land contributing nearly 10% of the city’s economic volume; general public budget revenue increased by 6.5% annually; total retail sales of consumer goods increased by 10.5% annually, making it one of the top 100 industrial areas in China, It has been rated as one of the top 100 green development zones in the country, and was awarded the national advanced zone for scientific and technological progress and the national agricultural product quality and safety zone. The cumulative investment of key industrial projects in the district exceeds 160 billion yuan, and the tens of billions of projects have achieved a historic breakthrough, and the cumulative foreign capital received exceeds 2 billion US dollars. The total output value of large-scale industries exceeded 60 billion yuan, and the leading industries of “two new and one intelligence” accounted for over 68% of the total output value of large-scale industries.
In the past ten years, the Bell Tower has focused on reform and innovation, and the power of new life has become more abundant. Standardized and efficient completion of institutional reform tasks, Xinyun Group and Financial Holding Group were listed for operation; Changzhou Digital Economy Industrial Park was listed and established, Zhonglou Economic Development Zone was rated as the city’s first provincial big data industrial park; Zhonglou High-tech Industrial Park was approved for establishment. The Bell Tower has established a provincial entrepreneurship and innovation demonstration base in the whole area, and built 37 various entrepreneurship and innovation carriers. The number of high-tech enterprises in the district has increased from 75 to 238, and the proportion of industrial high-tech enterprises above the designated size is 40.5%, ranking first in the city. The “bell tower map” of the capital market continued to expand, the total number of listed companies increased to 10, and it was awarded the city’s advanced unit for stock reform and listing for five consecutive years.
Over the past ten years, the Bell Tower has focused on co-construction and sharing, and the beauty of urban and rural areas has gradually spread. It systematically prepared various plans, scientifically revitalized the stock land, and won six provincial government incentives for economical and intensive use. 57 bridges were completed and put into use, and 134 roads were completed and opened to traffic. The renovation of 33 old communities has been completed, and the former residence of Sheng Xuanhuai, Qu Qiubai Memorial Hall, and Sanbao Street have been newly unveiled. Completed 104 ecological corridor and green space projects. In 2021, key livelihood expenditures will reach 3.69 billion yuan, with an average annual growth of 9.9%. The per capita disposable income of residents exceeded 65,000 yuan, doubling from 2012. Create a high-quality, balanced and pioneering area for national compulsory education, and the elderly care service has been supervised and motivated by the provincial government. The city took the lead in piloting “general social workers”, and the construction of harmonious communities reached 100%.
Changzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone: 7 years of butterfly transformation into a new city
In June 2015, Jiangsu Changzhou Economic Development Zone was established. For more than 7 years, around the two core tasks of industrial transformation and upgrading and the construction of a new city in the east, Changzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone has been laying a low-key and pragmatic foundation, pioneering innovation and striving for the first-class, and has become a new growth pole for the city’s high-quality development.
The economic strength has achieved a great leap forward. In 2021, the regional GDP will exceed 100 billion yuan for the first time. It ranks 4th among provincial-level economic and technological development zones in the comprehensive assessment ranking of economic and technological development zones in the whole province, an increase of 56 places since its establishment, among which the economic development index has maintained the first place for the past two consecutive years.
A major breakthrough has been achieved in industrial upgrading. A total of 281 industrial projects with a total investment of 185.3 billion yuan have been attracted. The construction of 400 key industrial projects has started, and 280 have been completed and put into production. Focus on cultivating the “four special and three new” industries of green high-quality special steel, rail transit, green home furnishing, smart motors and optoelectronic materials, automotive electronics, and life and health. At present, there are 294 high-tech enterprises, 13 listed companies, and 22 listed companies on the New Third Board.
The appearance of urban and rural areas has been greatly improved, and a development plan with “one center, two axes, and three areas” as the spatial layout has been formed. 65 roads were newly built and rebuilt, and 64 kilometers of new traffic mileage were added, forming a backbone road network of “seven verticals and seven horizontals”. We will make every effort to build the Oriental New City, and build a 3-square-kilometer central business district with high standards. All 55 planned development villages have started the creation of beautiful and livable villages.
The well-being of the people has greatly improved. The per capita disposable income of all residents reached 58,300 yuan, the average annual concentration of PM_2.5 decreased by 44.3% compared with 2015, and all the national and provincial test sections met the Class III water standard. Fully implement the three three-year action plans of “Strengthening Education Zone”, “Strengthening Health Base” and “High-quality Development of Culture, Sports and Tourism”. Accelerate the construction of the Grand Canal Cultural Belt. Qishuyan Machinery Factory and Daming Yarn Factory are selected as national industrial heritages, and take the lead in realizing the full coverage of Qiubai Shuyuan Town (street) in the city. Completed the upgrading and renovation of 12 old communities.
Development vigor to achieve a big burst. The indicators of reform and innovation remain at the top of the province’s development zones. It has launched reform measures such as “trans-provincial general office”, “zero number” window, and “license-free office” for approval scenarios, and has been rated as an advanced development zone in the province’s business environment. Approved as the province’s only certification item notification commitment system pilot development zone and provincial financial reform and innovation pilot zone. Implemented the renewal of industrial parks, issued a five-year plan for the renewal of industrial parks, and approved the first batch of pilot projects for land improvement and upgrading of industrial parks in the province.
