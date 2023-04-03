Monday April 3, 2023, 5:22 am

Heavy rains have started once again in North East Balochistan.

Rain is also continuing in Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Loralai, Mekhtar, Rakhni and Musa Khel.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the operation related to landslides in the Koh Sulaiman range has been completed.

Rescue operations are underway to evacuate the passengers. More than three hundred vehicles are stuck on both sides of Dhanasar. Food arrangements have also been made for the stranded passengers.

Meanwhile, the weather became cold due to rain and hailstorm in various cities of Punjab including Multan.

Rain caused fear of damage to wheat crop while electricity feeders tripped in many areas.