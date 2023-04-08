Home News The service transporting the workers in Gümüşhane had an accident! 1 person died – Current News
Chicken in the evening hours Gumushaneof A blanket occurred in the village. According to the information obtained, F. Ö. carrying the workers of a private lime factory in Kale village of the center. The minibus with plate 29 S 0074 under the direction of (52) went off the road and hit the sign on the side of the road and then the garbage can as a result of the driver’s loss of steering control. The minibus, which went out of control, was able to stop by somersaults.

A large number of ambulances, gendarmerie and police teams were dispatched to the region upon the notification of the people around. While the teams provided the traffic on the road where the accident occurred in a controlled manner, 7 injured people were transported by ambulances. Gumushane State HospitalIt was shipped to.

HospitalWhile the wounded who were taken to the hospital are being treated, one of the workers who were thrown out of the windshield and thrown to the road with the effect of the accident. Gurkan Demir (26) died at the scene.

While it is learned that the health conditions of the injured are good, the investigation about the accident continues.

