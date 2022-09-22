CIVIDAL. The 17-year-old, originally from Kosovo, Dren Bajrami, who fell from the window of his room, on the night between Sunday 18 and Monday 19 September, on the first floor of the Civiform in Cividale, a structure that houses unaccompanied minors, died.

After the accident, the young man was urgently transferred to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine, in the intensive care unit: he was hospitalized in very serious conditions.

The seventeen-year-old, who would have turned 18 on November 21, was in his room when, for reasons still to be clarified, he had fallen from a window, from a height of about five meters. The incident occurred between midnight and one in the morning.

On the spot, sent by the Sores di Palmanova power station, the 118 health workers together with the Carabinieri of the Compagnia di Cividale, who are working to reconstruct the dynamics of the incident, had rushed to the spot.

The first to call for help were the educators of the Cividale structure, who helped the young man, waiting for the arrival of the health personnel.

The news of the young man’s death was greeted with condolences by Civiform. «Civiform – reads a note issued by the institute – expresses its condolences for the death of the young man, victim of a tragic accident last Sunday night. The unaccompanied minor had arrived in Cividale in February, in search of a better future for himself and for his family, who remained in the country of origin. He had been welcomed by the boarding house and had entered positively into the community, establishing serene relationships both with the other young guests and with the staff who had taken charge of him. He was immediately given the opportunity to attend the courses of Italian language literacy and active citizenship provided for in his educational project, aimed at promoting good integration in Italy ». Deep closeness to the family is expressed by Gianpaolo Zamparo, president of the board of directors of the host community: «We are dismayed – he declares – for the grief that struck us and we wish to express deep closeness to the young man’s relatives. Nothing can mitigate the agony and the sense of sadness in seeing so abruptly interrupted a path of growth and a dream of revenge that has just begun, but which we have strongly supported with our daily work “, he concludes, speaking on behalf of the entire Board of Directors, of the general management and of all the educators and assistants of the reception center.

As confirmed by the chief prosecutor Massimo Lia, a file was opened for the hypothesis of the crime of negligent injury, against unknown persons. The Prosecutor has already ordered all the necessary investigations to verify the exact dynamics of what appears to be an accident.