The Seventh Meeting of Provincial Chief River Chiefs Held- Huaibei News Net- Huaibei Authoritative News Website

The Seventh Meeting of Provincial Chief River Chiefs Held

Qin Weiguo made a request for implementing the spirit of the meeting at the Huaibei sub-venue

On the morning of May 9, the seventh meeting of provincial chief river chiefs was held. After the meeting, Qin Weiguo, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, made a request for implementing the spirit of the meeting at the Huaibei branch venue. City leaders Wang Huadong, Cao Longshan, Jin Genghua, Wang Jihong, Zhang Yinfa, Chen Ying, Huang Wei, and Xu Tao, Secretary General of the Municipal Government attended the meeting.

Qin Weiguo pointed out that the comprehensive implementation of the river and lake chief system is a major decision-making arrangement made by the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core. All localities and departments in the city must adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought, thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on water control work, conscientiously implement the decision-making deployment of the Party Central Committee and the work requirements of the provincial party committee, and actively practice “water conservation priority, spatial balance, Systematic governance, two-handed efforts” water control ideas, detailed decomposition tasks, layer-by-layer compaction of responsibilities, pay close attention to work implementation, and provide good ecological support for accelerating the construction of a modern and beautiful Huaibei and creating a “five suitable” happy city.

Qin Weiguo emphasized that it is necessary to ensure that the water quality of the national examination and provincial control sections is stable and up to standard. Keep a close eye on the outstanding problems fed back by the central and provincial environmental protection inspectors, give full play to the role of river and lake chiefs, carry out tough actions, implement detailed work measures, increase the intensity of open and unannounced visits, and accelerate the establishment of a governance system of “source emission reduction-process control-end governance” Sewage system to ensure that the water quality does not rebound after meeting the standards; do a good job in the treatment of the Tuohe River and the Houchang Bridge section to effectively ensure the safety of drinking water for the masses. It is necessary to strengthen the management and protection of water coastlines. Consolidate the responsibilities of departments and territories, manage and control the water space according to law, carry out the “clearing of the four chaos” rectification actions of rivers and lakes on a regular basis, resolutely clean up the stock, curb the increase, promote the dynamic clearing of the “four chaos” problem, and completely improve the appearance of rivers and lakes. It is necessary to carry out water ecological restoration in a down-to-earth manner. In view of the reality of water-scarce cities in Huaibei, strengthen the rigid constraints of water resources, vigorously implement water-saving actions, do a good job in connecting rivers and lakes, and realize efficient recycling, conservation and protection of water resources. Be prepared for flood control. Take multiple measures and plan ahead, scientifically plan water conservancy projects, strengthen infrastructure construction, improve flood control and drainage capabilities, and effectively protect the safety of people’s lives and property. It is necessary to comprehensively strengthen organizational leadership. Establish and improve the “river and lake chief system + prosecutor general + river and lake police chief” law enforcement working mechanism, give full play to the role of ecological and environmental protection public interest litigation, build an assessment mechanism combining incentives and accountability, and force the river and lake chief system to change from “famous and responsible” Transform to “capable and effective”, promote the protection and management of rivers and lakes in the city to a new level, and provide strong water resource guarantee for high-quality transformation and development.

