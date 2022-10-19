On October 18, the Shaanxi Provincial Delegation of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held a meeting to seriously discuss the work report of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the amendment to the Party Constitution.

Comrade Sun Chunlan participated in the discussion of the Shaanxi Provincial Delegation. Liu Guozhong presided over the meeting, and Zhao Yide, Xu Xinrong and Zhao Gang attended the meeting.

During the discussion, the delegates expressed their full support for the work report of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the amendment to the party constitution. The delegates believed that the work report of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection embodied the new deployment and new requirements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of “, which demonstrates the distinct political character of our party’s courage to self-revolution. On the new journey, we must be led by the party’s political construction, unswervingly adhere to the main tone of strictness, strengthen the construction of work style with the spirit of nailing the nails, punish corruption with a zero-tolerance attitude, and persistently promote comprehensive and strict governance of the party in depth.

The delegates said that the amendment to the party constitution embodies the latest achievements of the modernization of Marxism in China, adapts to the new requirements of the party’s work and party building under the new situation and new tasks, and better promotes the party’s building in the new era. The great works provided by the fundamentals follow. Under the guidance of the party constitution, we must carry forward the great spirit of party building and the spirit of Yan’an, keep in mind the entrustment, be grateful and forge ahead, and strive to write a new chapter in the high-quality development of Shaanxi.(Reporter: Zhang Xin Liu Juxing Photography: Mu Jialiang)